Two years ago, the Ravens had to lean on a rotation at both offensive tackle spots. Last year, they had to move their starting right tackle to left guard in Week 4.

This offseason, Ravens offensive line coach George Warhop might only have one starting job up for grabs. But he would prefer not to have that competition drag into the season.

“I believe in a starter,” Warhop said Tuesday of the Ravens’ plans at left guard, where Andrew Vorhees remains the favorite. “I don’t like playing two guys. So we’ve got two veteran guys here with Andrew and Ben [Cleveland]. Let them fight it out, right? If one of the young guys comes up and they can add competition to that, we’ll let that happen. But I’d prefer to have a starter and a backup. I don’t like going in with [a] combination [of] guys. So that’s my hope.”

Vorhees started the Ravens’ 2024 opener, but a Week 3 ankle injury and the steady play of versatile fill-in Patrick Mekari kept Vorhees on the bench. He played just 13 offensive snaps over the next three months, largely sidelined until he started in the Ravens’ regular-season finale. Warhop said Vorhees played “very, very well” in that win over the Cleveland Browns.

“Last year was obviously an interesting situation,” Vorhees said. “Personally, I went out there every day just looking to make the best of my opportunities. So, obviously, early on in the season, that role looked different than it did later on in the season. But having a guy like Patrick Mekari ... to look forward to and to lean on in terms of just maturity and expertise out on the field was huge for my growth and development.”

Whoever starts at left guard should have plenty of help. On one side is left tackle Ronnie Stanley. (“When you get the opportunity to play next to an All-Pro player, [it] kind of makes your life a little easier,” Vorhees said.) On the other is Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum.

After a humbling 2024 season and a dedicated offseason in the Ravens’ strength and conditioning program, Vorhees said he feels more “mature,” not only physically but also mentally. He should have a leg up in training camp on Cleveland, who re-signed on a one-year, $1.2 million deal, and rookie lineman Emery Jones Jr., who played tackle at LSU and has limited experience inside. Jones, a third-round pick, has missed the Ravens’ organized team activities with a shoulder injury.

“I always just want to go out there and be the best football player that you could be,” Vorhees said. “To my perspective, there’s an open position out there for grabs, and it’s up to somebody, and so why not me? Why not anybody else for that sake? ... We’ll just see what happens when this all settles down and we get ready for our Week 1 opener.”

“People don’t understand how much pressure there is to be a starter in this league,” Warhop said. “There’s a ton of pressure. And if you have one bad play, it depends on the guy, you don’t know how long that’s going to linger for him. So when you’re able to sit back and watch veterans do it, watch how they handle those situations, it kind of calms you down, so when you go play, you know one play is not the end-all.”

Place kicker John Hoyland (5) reacts after kicking a field goal during the Ravens’ organized team activities. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)