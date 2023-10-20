Ravens starting safety Marcus Williams was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, but outside linebacker Odafe Oweh is on track to return to action at M&T Bank Stadium.

Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Williams was “week-to-week” with a hamstring injury suffered in Sunday’s win over the Tennessee Titans. He missed the week of practice, along with cornerback Kevon Seymour, a special teams contributor who was also ruled out Friday. With Williams unavailable, the Ravens are expected to turn to Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone at safety.

Oweh was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday and did not have a game status listed on Friday’s injury report, meaning he’s expected to play. Harbaugh said Oweh “looked good” in practice this week, where he returned for the first time since suffering a Week 2 ankle injury.

Defensive lineman Brent Urban (neck), who missed practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday, was a full participant Friday. He’s also expected to play Sunday.

Cornerback Ronald Darby, who missed Thursday’s practice with an illness, participated fully Friday and was not given a game status for Sunday.

The Lions ruled out starting running back David Montgomery (ribs), who leads the team in rushing yards (385) and rushing touchdowns (six). Reserve running back Craig Reynolds (hamstring/toe) is also questionable after a limited week. Jahmyr Gibbs, a first-round pick who’s averaging 4.6 yards per carry and has 14 catches this season, was limited in practice all week, but coach Dan Campbell said Friday that he would get “the load” of the work Sunday.