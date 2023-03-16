Ravens re-sign All-Pro long snapper Nick Moore to two-year deal

Published on: March 16, 2023 4:57 PM EDT

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 09: Nick Moore #46 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up during pregame prior to facing the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images) (Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)
The Ravens re-signed long snapper Nick Moore on Thursday, keeping the All-Pro in Baltimore with a two-year extension.

Moore has played all 34 games for the Ravens over the past two seasons, helping the team’s kicking battery make a smooth transition from longtime long snapper Morgan Cox.

Moore, who was not tendered an offer Wednesday as a restricted free agent, is now under contract through the 2024 season on a deal reportedly worth $2.5 million.

“He’s really good,” coach John Harbaugh said in January. “Nick is one of the best snappers in the National Football League, for sure. Probably the other one is Morgan Cox, remember him? So, yes. We’re proud of that; we’re proud of Nick. He’s done a great job.”

Moore was named a second-team All-Pro last season by the Associated Press, his second year of work with star kicker Justin Tucker and his first year with rookie punter Jordan Stout.

