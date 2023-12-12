The Ravens are signing rookie quarterback Malik Cunningham off the New England Patriots’ practice squad, reuniting the former Louisville quarterback with Lamar Jackson, he told ESPN on Tuesday.

Cunningham, who played just six offensive snaps for the Patriots this season, will join the Ravens’ 53-man roster, receive a guaranteed three-week salary and count against the active roster for at least three weeks, even if he’s released before then.

The Ravens already have three quarterbacks on their roster: Jackson, backup Tyler Huntley and third-stringer Josh Johnson. Huntley, one of the NFL’s better reserves at the position, is a pending free agent and could be difficult to re-sign, especially with Jackson’s contract extension limiting the Ravens’ salary cap flexibility. Johnson is also on a one-year deal. Cunningham, who’s set to be an exclusive-rights free agent after this season, could be retained with a qualifying offer, a one-year contract with a league-minimum salary.

Cunningham, 25, went undrafted this spring despite breaking Jackson’s Louisville record for career touchdowns (120). In 2021, he led all Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks with 1,031 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns. Over five seasons and 56 games, he completed 62.6% of his passes for 9,660 yards, 70 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

Cunningham, who overlapped with Jackson as a freshman in 2017, said at the NFL scouting combine in March that Jackson had offered him advice about the pre-draft process. He also said he hoped Jackson, whose future in Baltimore was then still uncertain, would remain a Raven.