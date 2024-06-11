The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Summer break is almost here for the Ravens, who will wrap up their offseason workout program at this week’s mandatory minicamp.

After three weeks of voluntary, on-field organized team activities, the Ravens are scheduled to hold two-plus-hour practices on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Owings Mills. Players can wear helmets and compete in “live” situations, but full pads and full contact are barred until after training camp starts in late July.

Minicamp practices are open to reporters but closed to the general public. Here are 13 players worth watching this week.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks over to join the wide receivers during organized team activities on June 6. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

QB Lamar Jackson

With nearly full participation expected at minicamp, Jackson should have his best look yet at the Ravens’ projected 2024 offense — and their defense, too. A secondary restocked with talent will test Jackson and his targets this week. Just as interesting as Jackson’s performance this week are his plans for the team’s summer hiatus. Will the league’s reigning Most Valuable Player spend any time ahead of training camp working out with Ravens receivers? Does he want to add or lose any weight?

WR Rashod Bateman

Bateman last month called his healthy offseason a “blessing,” saying, “I haven’t had this since I’ve been in the league.” Bateman’s last summer might’ve been his toughest; after a drawn-out recovery from Lisfranc (foot) surgery, he was a limited participant in OTAs, missed minicamp and didn’t return to training camp until Aug. 9. After signing an extension in April, the former first-round pick has again impressed with his route running. Now he just needs more time with Jackson.

WR Malik Cunningham

Early in Cunningham’s offseason, he was working out with noted quarterbacks coach Quincy Avery. Last week, he was catching passes from Jackson. Quarterback no longer appears to be Cunningham’s best path to a roster spot; on the Ravens’ official roster, he’s now listed as a wide receiver, where he split time in practice last season. Cunningham is a long shot to make the 53-man roster, but he’s already made strides this offseason. “It’s just getting him to do the little things our receivers do,” wide receivers coach Greg Lewis said last month, “because he hasn’t done it a bunch.”

WR Deonte Harty

The Baltimore native, who missed OTAs because of what coach John Harbaugh said was a family matter, is the favorite to replace Devin Duvernay at one or both return spots. With the NFL’s new kickoff rules, though, it might be a while before the Ravens figure out their best option. Harty averaged 12.4 yards per punt return last season for the Buffalo Bills, a career high, but has returned just seven kickoffs over the past two years. Harty can also help his roster case with contributions as a receiver; he had 15 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown in 2023.

RT Daniel Faalele

Harbaugh said in March that Faalele was focused on right tackle, where he’s played since college, but the Ravens seemingly remain open to the idea of moving him inside. Faalele’s snap distributions in minicamp could be revealing; if he plays significant snaps at guard, his chances of succeeding Morgan Moses at right tackle could be slim. Faalele has improved over each of his two years in Baltimore, but changes to the Ravens’ offense — more screens, more zone runs, a faster tempo — could tilt the odds further in rookie Roger Rosengarten’s favor.

OL Josh Jones

Jones has been overlooked in the Ravens’ offensive line competition, but the free-agent signing has started 24 games over four NFL seasons, far more than fourth-year guard Ben Cleveland (seven) and second-year guards Andrew Vorhees (zero) and Sala Aumavae-Laulu (zero). Jones has significant experience at both tackle and guard positions, and his week at minicamp could shed light on where the Ravens see his best fit.

Adisa Isaac, #20 of the Penn State Nittany Lions, celebrates a defensive stop on Nov. 4, 2023. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) (G Fiume/Getty Images)

OLB Adisa Isaac

The third-round pick missed OTAs with a hamstring injury he suffered at rookie minicamp, but Harbaugh said Thursday that he was “hopeful” Isaac would return for mandatory minicamp. Ravens pass rush coach Chuck Smith will be happy to have some reinforcements at outside linebacker; attendance at OTAs was spotty, and David Ojabo’s not expected to be fully cleared until midway through training camp. With the departure of Jadeveon Clowney, Isaac has a chance to contribute as a rookie, but he’ll need plenty of practice time to harness his physical gifts.

OLB Malik Hamm

The Baltimore native spent his rookie season on injured reserve with an ankle injury, but he returned to offseason work in good shape. Rosengarten last week called Hamm one of the toughest defenders he’s faced in practice, along with fellow edge rusher Odafe Oweh. Hamm will enter training camp on the roster bubble, needing to show that he’s developed since his impressive showing in Baltimore last summer. He flashed as a pass rusher, but can he set the edge as a run stopper? Can he contribute on special teams?

ILB Trenton Simpson

Off-ball linebackers can be hard for reporters to evaluate in training camp. They’re even harder to evaluate in minicamp, where padded practices are forbidden. But with the Ravens’ depth at tight end, and Jackson’s habit of targeting the middle of the field, Simpson should at least start to get his bearings in coverage next to All-Pro Roquan Smith. The Ravens’ use of presnap motion and misdirection will be good mental tests for Simpson, a stellar athlete whose draft stock fell last year in part because of his issues diagnosing plays at Clemson.

CB Marlon Humphrey

Humphrey didn’t participate in much of OTAs, but Harbaugh said he’s expected to practice at minicamp. Whatever his availability, the team can afford to be patient with Humphrey, who seemed to be moving well in footage shared from a recent workout. Even with injuries limiting the three-time Pro Bowl selection to a career-low 10 games last season, the Ravens had the NFL’s top pass defense, according to FTN’s DVOA rankings. Still, the versatile Humphrey projects as an important piece in first-year coordinator Zach Orr’s defense. He’s certainly an expensive one, with his salary cap hit rising from $12.5 million in 2023 to $22.9 million in 2024.

Cornerbacks Ka’dar Hollman (25) and Nate Wiggins (2) jog to their next drill during organized team activities on June 6. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

CB Nate Wiggins

If cornerbacks Brandon Stephens, Arthur Maulet and Humphrey are cleared for full participation this week, the first-round pick might not get a lot of first-team looks at minicamp. That won’t dampen the Ravens’ enthusiasm over Wiggins, who was solid in OTAs and should get a handful of full-speed repetitions against starting-level receivers. Coaches and teammates have praised Wiggins’ football IQ, so the game should start to slow down for him over the next few months. “It’s just hard to find corners that have that type of length and that can run like he runs,” Ravens secondary coach Doug Mallory said last month.

S Ar’Darius Washington

Washington, the top candidate to replace Geno Stone as the Ravens’ third safety, is talented enough to earn a spot in the secondary. He’s done it once already: After a strong training camp last season, Washington played 113 defensive snaps over the Ravens’ first two games. But durability remains a concern. The 5-foot-8, 177-pound Washington is the defense’s shortest and lightest player, and he missed most of 2023 with a chest injury. If he struggles or gets hurt again this summer, and the Ravens aren’t confident in the depth behind Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams, general manager Eric DeCosta could look to bring in free-agent help.

P Jordan Stout

Stout was one of the NFL’s better punters over the second half of last season. Now, with the league’s new kickoff rules bringing more action to special teams, could his role expand as well? Justin Tucker should be the early favorite to handle kickoff duties again next season, but Stout has experience kicking off at Penn State, as well as great speed for the position (4.65-second 40-yard dash). “We’re just trying to figure out how to be successful with the play, both covering the kick and returning the kick,” Harbaugh said Thursday. “So we’re looking at it from every angle that we possibly can, and hopefully we’ll be good at it next year.”