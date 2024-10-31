Ravens safety Marcus Williams didn’t have much to do in Week 8. So he’s moving on to Week 9.

After not playing a single snap in the Ravens’ loss Sunday to the Cleveland Browns — an apparent demotion that coach John Harbaugh called a “personnel decision” — Williams said Thursday he was preparing for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

“We’re not worried about what happened last week,” he said. “It’s all about moving forward to this week, getting prepared, staying prepared. When I’m ready to get in, when it’s my time, I’ll go in and do what I’ve got to do to make plays.”

Williams, who stood out in training camp but has struggled this season as part of a disappointing Ravens pass defense, played almost every defensive snap over the team’s first seven games. But he watched from the sideline Sunday in Cleveland as the Ravens allowed 334 passing yards and three touchdowns to Browns quarterback Jameis Winston.

“I’ve faced adversity all my life,” Williams said. “It’s nothing new to me. Adversity makes you or breaks you, and it’s how you react, how you come out and act like a pro and do all you’ve got to do to move on and get the next week.”

Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Zach Orr praised Williams’ work in practice this week, with Harbaugh calling Williams “one of the top safeties in the league.” Orr said he met with Williams and the defense to discuss the personnel changes and said “the way he handled what went down is great.”

Safeties Kyle Hamilton and Eddie Jackson played 100% of the defensive snaps Sunday, and Ar’Darius Washington got 64%, but Williams said he would “stay prepared, no matter what. I’d rather be prepared for an opportunity and not have one than have an opportunity and not be prepared. I’m going to stay prepared, and when my name is called, I’m going to go out there and do what I’ve got to do.”

Added Orr: “He’s just a great teammate. He’s been a pro since he’s been here. He handled last week like a pro. So I’m excited to see how we move and he moves going forward. ... I got all the confidence in Marcus Williams.”