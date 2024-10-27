CLEVELAND — The Ravens’ defense entered Sunday with a secondary thinned by injuries. It wasn’t before long before their defensive line was hurting, too.

Reserve defensive linemen Brent Urban and Michael Pierce were ruled out of the first half of their game against the Cleveland Browns with a concussion and a calf injury, respectively. Starter Travis Jones entered the game at less than full strength, slowed by an ankle injury.

The Browns took advantage. Running backs Nick Chubb and Deonte Foreman entered halftime with a combined 12 carries for 54 yards (4.5 per carry) against the Ravens’ run defense, which entered Week 8 as the NFL’s best.

The Ravens deactivated ailing cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (knee) and Nate Wiggins (shoulder/illness), but they weren’t the only notable defensive absences Sunday. Safety Marcus Willams, who’s struggled mightily over the first half of the season, did not appear to play a snap in the first half. He stood on the sideline with his helmet rarely in hand, watching the game next to team staffers. Williams did not appear on the team’s injury report this past week.

Ar’Darius Washington and Eddie Jackson started as the team’s primary deep safeties, with safety Kyle Hamilton playing significant time in the slot.