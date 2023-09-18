Ravens safety Marcus Williams is set to return from a pectoral injury later this season, a crucial development in a secondary slowly getting back to health.

Coach John Harbaugh said at his weekly news conference Monday that Williams, who left the Ravens’ season-opening win over the Houston Texans, would not undergo surgery on the chest muscle. An operation likely would have been season ending.

Harbaugh said there was a “vague time frame” for when Williams, one of the NFL’s top ball-hawking safeties, could return, but declined to elaborate. Williams will remain on the active roster, Harbaugh said, and avoid a stint on injured reserve, which would sideline him for four games.

“He’s just rehabbing right now to get himself back on the field,” Harbaugh said.

The Ravens’ pass defense held up well Sunday without Williams and star cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who’s still recovering from minor foot surgery. In a 27-24 win over the Bengals, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow was limited to 222 yards passing (5.4 yards per attempt), two touchdowns and an interception. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, who was expected to start opposite Humphrey, is also working his way back to full strength after missing part of training camp with a knee injury.

Harbaugh declined to comment further on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh’s ankle injuries, which he said Sunday were not believed to be serious. Harbaugh said Monday that Oweh, who left the locker room in a walking boot, was dealing with a sprain.

“If there’s any long-term issue, we’ll let you know what it is,” Harbaugh said. “We’re not there with anybody, and when we get there, we’ll let you know.”