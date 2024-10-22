TAMPA, Florida — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews stands alone, and in record time.

Andrews caught his 42nd career touchdown pass Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, breaking a franchise record he’d shared with tight end Todd Heap. The nine-yard touchdown got the Ravens within three points of Tampa Bay.

Andrews’ historic touchdown came in his 94th game and seventh season with the Ravens, who drafted him in 2018. Only four tight ends have more receiving touchdown over their first seven seasons: Rob Gronkowski (68), Antonio Gates (59), Jimmy Graham (59) and Tony Gonzalez (47). Heap reached 41 touchdowns over his 133 games and 10 years in Baltimore.

Andrews could also surpass Heap this season for the second-most receiving yards in franchise history. Andrews entered Monday with 5,043 receiving yards, 449 behind Heap (5,492). Derrick Mason leads all Ravens receivers with 5,777 career yards.

Andrews tied Heap in the Ravens’ 30-23 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 6, scoring just before halftime on a 13-yard pass from Jackson.

“It feels great,” Andrews said after the game. “When you get something like that, you should credit your teammates. I’m blessed and fortunate to have a quarterback like that and teammates that surround me. We just want to continue to keep things going, to be patient, and good things will happen. This was a team win, and everyone played really, really well.”