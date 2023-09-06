Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is on track to play in the team’s season opener after he returned to practice Wednesday.

Andrews hadn’t practiced since before the Ravens’ Aug. 21 preseason game against the Washington Commanders, sidelined by an undisclosed injury. Coach John Harbaugh said last week that he expected Andrews, the team’s leading receiver last year, to return to practice this week and play against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

“We’re still not pushing the panic button,” Harbaugh added after Monday’s practice, which Andrews missed.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) did not practice Wednesday, dimming hopes that the three-time Pro Bowl selection could be ready for Week 1. Harbaugh said Monday that Humphrey was doing “great” in his recovery from minor foot surgery and that he was “right on schedule,” but didn’t provide a timetable for his return.

If Humphrey is unavailable, the team could turn to a number of outside cornerbacks opposite Rock Ya-Sin, including Brandon Stephens, Kevon Seymour, Ronald Darby and Jalyn Armour-Davis.

Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters after Wednesday’s practice. The team’s first injury report of the season will also be released Wednesday afternoon.