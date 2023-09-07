Ravens TE Mark Andrews hoping to play vs. Texans as he recovers from quad injury

Published 9/7/2023 5:13 p.m. EDT, Updated 9/7/2023 5:41 p.m. EDT

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews caught 73 passes for 847 yards and five touchdowns last season. (Daniel Kucin Jr./AP)
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said Thursday that his injured quadriceps is “feeling good,” but he stopped short of committing to playing in Sunday’s season opener against the Houston Texans.

Andrews, who missed Monday’s practice and was limited Wednesday and Thursday, called the injury “tricky” and said he was “slowly working” his way back to full health.

“I’m just taking it day by day, doing my thing and, God willing, I’ll be out there [Sunday],” Andrews said after Thursday’s practice.

Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), meanwhile, was limited Thursday. The wide receiver has dealt with ankle injuries throughout his career. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) was a full participant Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) remains sidelined and is unlikely to play Sunday. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said Thursday that he still feels “great” about the cornerback room.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in those guys,” he said. “We’ve had a great couple days of practice, and we’ll see who’s out there at certain times. ... I think they’re ready to go.”

jonas.shaffer@thebaltimorebanner.com

