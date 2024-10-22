TAMPA, Florida — Star cornerback Marlon Humphrey left the Ravens’ win 41-31 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the second quarter with a knee injury, halting a standout first half.

He did not return to play but was walking around the locker room “in good spirits” after the game, head coach John Harbaugh said. He will undergo further testing Tuesday.

Humphrey was injured after landing awkwardly as he came down with his second interception of Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield with about three minutes left in the half. He limped off the field, went into the team’s medical tent and soon headed for the locker room. His return was considered questionable, but he was ruled out shortly after the second half began.

Humphrey’s first interception came in the red zone on the previous drive, when Mayfield appeared not to see him in a far corner of the end zone.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Humphrey has four picks this season, a career high, the bright spot of a largely disappointing secondary.

“No surprise,” safety Kyle Hamilton said after the game when asked about Humphrey’s play. “I mean, he’s been one of the best in this league for a long time, and he’s been making some big plays lately. And you know, that’s just what he does, and it’s dope to see him do what he does and lead us back there.”