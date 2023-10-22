Despite an illness that landed him on the injury report Saturday, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was activated for Sunday’s showdown against the Detroit Lions.

Humphrey, who was considered questionable for the game in Baltimore, warmed up on the field Sunday without any apparent limitations. Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, who hasn’t played since suffering a Week 2 ankle injury, is also active.

The Ravens will be without safety Marcus Williams (hamstring) and cornerback Kevon Seymour (ankle), who missed the week of practice. Also inactive are offensive linemen Sam Mustipher and Sala Aumavae-Laulu, and outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon. Josh Johnson is the team’s emergency third quarterback.