Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, two of the team’s most important pieces, did not participate in Monday’s walk-through practice according to the team’s estimated injury report. But there’s still hope for Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Not long-term,” coach John Harbaugh said when asked about their injuries. “I’d say day-to-day. Hopefully we get them to Thursday. There’s a chance, and we’ll see where we’re at.”

Stanley left Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns with a knee injury after he was rolled up on early in the fourth quarter. He walked off the field gingerly and did not return. Stanley previously injured his knee in Week 1 and was out until Week 5.

Patrick Mekari filled in for him through those games. However, he was already filling in for right tackle Morgan Moses on Sunday, so Daniel Faalele stepped in. Jackson was not sacked while Faalele was in, but he scrambled once.

Moses was a full participant in the walk-through practice, a positive note for a Ravens line that struggled to stop the Cleveland Browns’ pass rush. The Bengals pass rush is nowhere near as elite, and neither of their two top players, defensive ends Trey Hendrickson (knee) or Sam Hubbard (ankle) were expected to practice for Cincinnati on Monday.

Against the Browns, Humphrey departed with what the team called a non-contact ankle injury. He was listed on Monday’s estimated injury report with a calf injury that is reportedly not considered serious.

Humphrey, who missed Thursday’s and Friday’s practices last week with a hamstring injury, was rotating with Rock Ya-Sin against the Browns. After Humphrey’s injury, Ya-Sin took over and ended up playing 41% of the defensive snaps in addition to 26% of the special teams snaps. If Humphrey misses Thursday, the Ravens will need the secondary, who has outperformed expectation, to seriously step up as it prepares to face Joe Burrow and his talented receiving corps.

Reserve inside linebacker Trenton Simpson, who was ruled out of Sunday’s game with a concussion, was also not expected to participate Monday. It’s unlikely he’ll be available Thursday.

Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) and safety Daryl Worley (hamstring) were estimated to be limited. Van Noy played 47 defensive snaps Sunday (60% total), while Worley played 25 special teams snaps (81% total). Harbaugh did not provide updates on them.

Earlier in the season, Worley helped the secondary get through injuries by carrying a heavy load at safety, playing as much as 100 snaps against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. However, in Week 4, he suffered a shoulder injury that kept him out until Week 9, the Ravens’ 37-3 beatdown of the Seahawks. He played 22 snaps (45% total) at safety and 20 snaps (74% total) on special teams.