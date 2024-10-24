Ravens defensive lineman Travis Jones and rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins returned to practice Thursday, raising hopes that the two starters can play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Jones (ankle) was a limited participant, while Wiggins participated fully. Both had missed Wednesday’s walk-through practice, along with starting wide receiver Zay Flowers (ankle) and starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey (knee), who are still sidelined. Rookie running back Rasheen Ali (ankle) and rookie cornerback T.J. Tampa (ankle) have also missed both days of practice this week.

Jones, who played a season-low 25 defensive snaps in Monday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, did not have his usual explosiveness Thursday and appeared to be laboring at times. Wiggins, who played a season-high 67 defensive snaps, appeared closer to full strength.

Flowers and Humphrey’s chances of playing in Cleveland should become clearer after Friday’s practice. Players who miss a full week of practice are typically not activated on game day.

Coach John Harbaugh said after practice Wednesday that he was hopeful that Humphrey, who left Monday’s game late in the first half after falling awkwardly on his second interception, would play Sunday. “All those guys are guys that have a chance to be back,” he said. “We’ll just have to see how it plays out during the week. The guys that are ready, they’ll play. If a guy doesn’t quite make it, then he won’t be able to play. Right now, we don’t know who that’s going to be.”

Several other Ravens are on track to return Sunday. Cornerback Arthur Maulet was a full participant in Thursday’s practice and is set to make his season debut. Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, who hasn’t played since Week 3 because of a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve, also participated fully. So did defensive lineman Broderick Washington (knee) and linebacker Malik Harrison (groin), both of whom have missed the team’s past two games.