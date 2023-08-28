Former Maryland WR Dontay Demus Jr. among Ravens’ first wave of cuts

Former Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. headlined the Ravens’ first wave of roster moves Monday as the team moved toward finalizing its 53-man roster.
Demus, an undrafted rookie, was waived after a quiet training camp. He had his best performance in the Ravens’ preseason finale Saturday, when he led the team with 86 yards on two catches against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Demus was considered a top receiver prospect until a season-ending knee injury in 2021 cut short a highly productive senior season. He had 22 catches for 233 yards in 12 games for the Terps last year.
“Dontay did a really good job,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “Look how he showed in that last game. I think throughout the course of the offseason and the training camp, he came out every day and he worked at it. He’s got talent. He’s got [an impressive catch] radius. He’s a physical player. It was just really fun to see him develop. I think he’s got a bright future in the National Football League, and really, what he needs is to keep doing what he’s doing and get an opportunity and take advantage of it.”
Five other undrafted rookies were waived: offensive lineman Jake Guidone, defensive linemen Trey Botts and Kaieem Caesar, outside linebacker Kelle Sanders and cornerback Corey Mayfield Jr. Veteran safety DeAndre Houston-Carson was also released.
The Ravens have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to finalize their initial roster.
Share this article via...