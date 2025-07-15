It’s been a while since the Ravens have drafted an edge rusher with Mike Green’s skill set. Now they might have to wait to see what it looks like in training camp.

As Ravens rookies report to Owings Mills on Tuesday, Green remains the team’s only unsigned draft pick. Without a deal, Green can’t participate in training camp practices, which start July 23. And it’s unclear when a deal might get done.

The holdup is not total compensation — as the No. 59 overall pick, under the rookie wage scale determined by the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, Green is due a four-year contract worth $7.4 million — but, rather, guaranteed money.

In recent years, fully guaranteed contracts have become an unofficial standard for first-round picks. That’s left the agents of second-round picks fighting for similar protection. Thirty of the 32 second-rounders in this year’s draft have yet to sign their rookie contracts because of apparent disagreements over guaranteed money.

The contract standoffs have lingered for over two months. Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins, the No. 34 overall pick, agreed to a fully guaranteed four-year, $11.7 million contract in early May that made him the first second-round pick in NFL history to have a fully guaranteed contract. A day later, Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger, the No. 33 overall pick, also got a fully guaranteed deal. No other second-rounder has signed since.

While the share of guaranteed money for nearly all second-round picks has increased in recent years, Green is unlikely to be afforded similar security. According to Over The Cap, the No. 59 overall pick in the 2023 and 2024 drafts got just 53.7% and 54% of their contracts guaranteed, respectively.

Green participated in organized team activities and mandatory minicamp this offseason under a participation agreement, but without a deal, he could join Los Angeles Chargers rookie Tre Harris, drafted just four spots before him, and others in holding out until the market settles.

The sooner he’s signed, the better for the Ravens. Green, who led the Football Bowl Subdivision in sacks at Marshall last season but fell out of the first round because of character concerns, still has to learn the defense. He’s yet to participate in a padded NFL practice. And just 12 on-field workouts separate the Ravens from their Aug. 7 preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts.