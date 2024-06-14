Ravens coach John Harbaugh wrapped up mandatory minicamp Thursday with a message for the team as it heads into its summer break: “There should be a plan in terms of what we’re trying to accomplish every day.”

Of course, some Ravens accomplished more than others during organized team activities and this week’s minicamp. Here are 13 players who stood out this offseason, from projected starters to under-the-radar rookies.

Quarterback Josh Johnson (17) throws during the third day of Ravens minicamp on June 13, 2024. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

QB Josh Johnson: The Ravens’ new backup quarterback looked a lot like their old one at minicamp. Johnson, like Tyler Huntley, was not much of a gambler downfield, but his low-risk approach kept his completion percentage high and his interception total low. Quarterbacks coach Tee Martin said Wednesday that the 38-year-old Johnson has “found a spring in his step” and is “aging backwards.” Added Martin: “I really like his growth within this offense from Year 1 to Year 2, and it gave us the confidence to go in saying that he could be QB2 for us.”

RB Rasheen Ali: The Ravens know what they have in running backs Derrick Henry and Justice Hill. But with Keaton Mitchell’s knee rehabilitation expected to sideline him through at least training camp, Ali has a chance to earn snaps on offense as a rookie. The fifth-round pick had 46 catches during his breakout 2021 season at Marshall — over 3.5 per game — and he showed soft hands throughout the offseason. Ball security is paramount for Ali, who struggled with fumbles in college, but he has good burst and wiggle.

WR Malik Cunningham: The Ravens signed Cunningham off the New England Patriots’ practice squad last season in hopes he’d develop as a quarterback. Instead, the former Louisville star has found a home at wide receiver. Harbaugh said Thursday that Cunningham is “kind of a natural at the position, and I’ve seen that he understands the game from the perspective of the quarterback, so routes and coverage and timing and things like that have been excellent.” The 6-foot-1, 198-pound Cunningham has good size and speed (4.53-second 40-yard dash) and has looked comfortable making difficult catches. In training camp, but he’ll need to show he can win against press coverage.

Wide receivers Nelson Agholor (15) and Devontez Walker (81) walk over to their teammates during the Baltimore Ravens’ first mandatory minicamp of the year at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills on June 11, 2024. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

WR Devontez Walker: The fourth-round pick lived up to his reputation as a downfield threat, catching a handful of deep shots. The Ravens need a field-stretching presence to open up the middle of the field for their talented tight ends, and Walker has the speed (4.36-second 40) to occupy safeties. Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor project as the Ravens’ top three wide receivers, but Walker should see the field early this season. With more polish as a route runner, he’ll be harder to pigeonhole as a vertical-only option.

WR Tylan Wallace: Wallace’s roster chances might hinge more on his special teams value than his dynamism on offense, but the fourth-year wideout commanded targets for stretches of minicamp Tuesday and Wednesday. Wallace had a couple of drops, but he showed a willingness to go over the middle and attack balls in traffic. If the 2021 fourth-round pick can stay healthy — hamstring injuries have been a problem over the years — he should have the inside track to be the Ravens’ WR5.

TE Isaiah Likely: Likely was one of the NFL’s most efficient tight ends down the stretch last year, and his strong form carried over into minicamp, where his leaping, one-handed grabs were among the Ravens’ top highlights. Harbaugh said Likely is “locked in every single day ... and it shows. He’s talented. He’s going to be a big part of what we do.” If the 2022 fourth-round pick can develop a Mark Andrews-esque connection with quarterback Lamar Jackson, offensive coordinator Todd Monken will have trouble avoiding two-tight-end sets.

TE Charlie Kolar: Kolar, taken 11 picks before Likely two years ago, arrived at offseason workouts looking like a new man. Or at least a bigger one. Harbaugh has said the 6-6 Kolar is up to 270-plus pounds, and he told reporters Thursday that the third-year tight end “wants to be a really good blocker. I know that’s important to him, and he’s preparing himself just for that.” Kolar can still get open as a receiver, too, and he connected with Jackson a handful of times Wednesday for solid gains. He should be more impactful as an in-line option in 2024.

OL Andrew Vorhees: Harbaugh acknowledged Thursday that it’s difficult for offensive linemen to distinguish themselves in practice until the pads come on. Still, Vorhees has gotten glowing reviews after a healthy offseason. Offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris said Wednesday that the 2023 sixth-round pick is “doing a great job,” with his experience and confidence “growing every day.” Harbaugh expressed optimism last month that Vorhees’ strength would translate in the more physical settings of training camp.

DL Broderick Washington: No one will confuse Washington for Justin Madubuike, but his improvements as a pass rusher were apparent throughout OTAs and minicamp. Washington, who had a quiet 2023 after signing a three-year, $17.5 million extension in August (18 tackles and two sacks in 16 games), has the strength to bully some guards and centers and the work ethic to realize that potential. If he can level up his game again when the pads come on in training camp, Washington should be in line for a bounce-back season.

OLB Malik Hamm: The Baltimore native has added some much-needed muscle to his 6-3 frame and can still turn the corner as a speed rusher. He gave rookie right tackle Roger Rosengarten trouble a couple of times in minicamp, and the second-round pick last week called Hamm “a really good player.” Hamm missed all of his rookie season with an ankle injury and will enter training camp on the roster bubble, but there should be a spot on the roster for the former undrafted free agent if he can build on his impressive showing in last year’s preseason.

Inside Linebacker Trenton Simpson (23) completes a drill during the Baltimore Ravens’ organized team activities at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills on June 6, 2024. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

ILB Trenton Simpson: It helps to have Roquan Smith as a teammate and hype man, but Simpson looked the part of a starting-level inside linebacker throughout OTAs and minicamp. The 2023 third-round pick seemed comfortable passing off route combinations in zone coverage, and even hung with Andrews a few times one-on-one. “I know he doesn’t understand how fast, how explosive and how powerful he is,” Smith said Tuesday, “but once he actually understands that, which I think will be very soon, watch out.”

CB Arthur Maulet: No one seemed to enjoy minicamp more than Maulet, who jokingly scolded Johnson after a throwaway that landed near a group of fans. The 30-year-old slot corner, who signed a two-year, $4 million extension in March, was one of the Ravens’ most disruptive defensive backs this week, finishing with an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a couple of pass breakups. Kyle Hamilton is the team’s top nickel back, but Maulet could continue to have a role inside.

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis: The third-year cornerback has the size (6-1, 197 pounds) and speed to run with just about any receiver on the Ravens’ roster. Armour-Davis wasn’t targeted often in minicamp, a good indication of his ability in coverage, and had an interception in OTAs. Now he just needs to stay healthy; hip and hamstring injuries and concussions have interrupted the 2022 fourth-round pick’s development in Baltimore. Even if snaps at cornerback are scarce for Armour-Davis this year, he can contribute on special teams.