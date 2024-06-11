As mandatory minicamp commences, the Ravens still face major questions at several key positions. What can they expect from rookie wide receiver Devontez Walker? Who will win the battles along the offensive line? And will quarterback Devin Leary overtake Josh Johnson on the depth chart?
Live from The Castle, Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer preview an intriguing week, breaking down all the important storylines fans should be paying close attention to.
Tune in live at noon.