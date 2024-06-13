Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey had a painful 2023. He hasn’t found total relief yet this offseason.

Humphrey, who played a career-low 10 games last year as he dealt with foot and calf injuries, missed most of the Ravens’ open organized team activities and sat out the team’s final two days of mandatory minicamp this week. He was limited in team drills Tuesday and spent part of Wednesday’s practice working on his conditioning.

Coach John Harbaugh said after minicamp ended Thursday that Humphrey was out with “just nagging things” and that he should be ready for training camp in late July.

“It shouldn’t be a problem,” Harbaugh said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Humphrey’s injury woes last season started in training camp, when he underwent foot surgery in mid-August. The three-time Pro Bowl selection missed the Ravens’ first four games, returned in Week 5, played over 80% of their defensive snaps in their next four games, then suffered a calf injury in Week 10. After a two-game absence, Humphrey came back in mid-December and played every defensive snap in three straight games, only to suffer another calf injury in Week 17.

Humphrey missed the Ravens’ regular-season finale and divisional-round win over the Houston Texans, and he was limited to 13 defensive snaps in the team’s season-ending AFC championship game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Harbaugh said after the game that Humphrey “played as much as he could.”

Humphrey did not speak to reporters after the game, but on his podcast, he called 2023 a “weird” and painful year.

“It was just pain going into every game, and it was like, ‘This was hurt, this was hurt. Then you’re sick. Then this is hurt, and then you’re sick again. And then this new injury is just, like, freak.’ So it was a long season, literally, due to our season being the longest it’s ever been. ... But it was literally a long season as well because you can’t make the club in the tub, and when you’re in the tub, you’re the first one in the building getting treatment, daggum. ...

“So it was a great season, obviously, a great season. But for me, like, literally, physically, it was just going into every game, like, feeling kind of like crap.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Humphrey, who’s under contract through 2026, has a salary cap hit of $22.9 million this season. Despite his medical setbacks last year, Humphrey had stretches of shutdown play, helping the Ravens finish with the NFL’s most efficient pass defense, according to FTN.

The Ravens should have the depth at cornerback to withstand further absences in 2024. General manager Eric DeCosta invested in the position in the draft, taking Nate Wiggins in the first round and T.J. Tampa in the fourth. Brandon Stephens had a breakout 2023, and Arthur Maulet, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion “Pepe” Williams have all shown encouraging signs of growth this offseason.

Participation report

Nine other Ravens missed practice Thursday: wide receivers Deonte Harty (personal) and Nelson Agholor, running back Keaton Mitchell (knee), offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, defensive linemen Michael Pierce and Rayshad Nichols, rookie outside linebacker Adisa Isaac (hamstring), defensive back Christian Matthew and safety Kyle Hamilton (elbow).

Mitchell, who underwent season-ending knee surgery in December, is the team’s only significant returning contributor who’s not expected to be ready for the start of training camp. (Outside linebacker David Ojabo, who missed most of last season, might not be fully cleared until midway through camp.) Harbaugh said last month that Mitchell is expected to be cleared to return “sometime during the season.”

“We’re excited about what we’ve accomplished, looking forward to where we’re going,” Harbaugh said. “Even though the players will be away, they’ll still be training and working to get ready for training camp and what’s in store there. So that’s our next step.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Stock report