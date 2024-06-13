Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey had a painful 2023. He hasn’t found total relief yet this offseason.
Humphrey, who played a career-low 10 games last year as he dealt with foot and calf injuries, missed most of the Ravens’ open organized team activities and sat out the team’s final two days of mandatory minicamp this week. He was limited in team drills Tuesday and spent part of Wednesday’s practice working on his conditioning.
Coach John Harbaugh said after minicamp ended Thursday that Humphrey was out with “just nagging things” and that he should be ready for training camp in late July.
“It shouldn’t be a problem,” Harbaugh said.
Humphrey’s injury woes last season started in training camp, when he underwent foot surgery in mid-August. The three-time Pro Bowl selection missed the Ravens’ first four games, returned in Week 5, played over 80% of their defensive snaps in their next four games, then suffered a calf injury in Week 10. After a two-game absence, Humphrey came back in mid-December and played every defensive snap in three straight games, only to suffer another calf injury in Week 17.
Humphrey missed the Ravens’ regular-season finale and divisional-round win over the Houston Texans, and he was limited to 13 defensive snaps in the team’s season-ending AFC championship game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Harbaugh said after the game that Humphrey “played as much as he could.”
Read More
Humphrey did not speak to reporters after the game, but on his podcast, he called 2023 a “weird” and painful year.
“It was just pain going into every game, and it was like, ‘This was hurt, this was hurt. Then you’re sick. Then this is hurt, and then you’re sick again. And then this new injury is just, like, freak.’ So it was a long season, literally, due to our season being the longest it’s ever been. ... But it was literally a long season as well because you can’t make the club in the tub, and when you’re in the tub, you’re the first one in the building getting treatment, daggum. ...
“So it was a great season, obviously, a great season. But for me, like, literally, physically, it was just going into every game, like, feeling kind of like crap.”
Humphrey, who’s under contract through 2026, has a salary cap hit of $22.9 million this season. Despite his medical setbacks last year, Humphrey had stretches of shutdown play, helping the Ravens finish with the NFL’s most efficient pass defense, according to FTN.
The Ravens should have the depth at cornerback to withstand further absences in 2024. General manager Eric DeCosta invested in the position in the draft, taking Nate Wiggins in the first round and T.J. Tampa in the fourth. Brandon Stephens had a breakout 2023, and Arthur Maulet, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion “Pepe” Williams have all shown encouraging signs of growth this offseason.
Participation report
Nine other Ravens missed practice Thursday: wide receivers Deonte Harty (personal) and Nelson Agholor, running back Keaton Mitchell (knee), offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, defensive linemen Michael Pierce and Rayshad Nichols, rookie outside linebacker Adisa Isaac (hamstring), defensive back Christian Matthew and safety Kyle Hamilton (elbow).
Mitchell, who underwent season-ending knee surgery in December, is the team’s only significant returning contributor who’s not expected to be ready for the start of training camp. (Outside linebacker David Ojabo, who missed most of last season, might not be fully cleared until midway through camp.) Harbaugh said last month that Mitchell is expected to be cleared to return “sometime during the season.”
“We’re excited about what we’ve accomplished, looking forward to where we’re going,” Harbaugh said. “Even though the players will be away, they’ll still be training and working to get ready for training camp and what’s in store there. So that’s our next step.”
Stock report
- The Ravens ended minicamp with a lighter morning session, practicing for less than two hours and without helmets. Practice ended with a ball security drill in which Ravens players tried to rip, punch or pry the ball loose from their teammates. Afterward, the team was treated to Rita’s Italian Ice.
- In an 11-on-11 red-zone period, inside linebacker Roquan Smith intercepted a pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson. Inside linebacker Trenton Simpson, meanwhile, earned some attaboys from teammates after sticking with tight end Mark Andrews in coverage in the end zone, leading to an incompletion. Harbaugh said Simpson has “looked really good” this offseason. “He knows what he’s doing out there. The next step will be training camp, preseason games and on from there.”
- Wide receiver Rashod Bateman finished minicamp on a high, connecting with Jackson for a handful of completions. Tight ends Isaiah Likely and Andrews were also featured regularly. Rookie wide receiver Devontez Walker, meanwhile, caught a bomb down the right sideline from Jackson for a touchdown.
- Maulet, who forced two turnovers Tuesday, should’ve had another one Thursday. After dropping a would-be interception in the end zone, Maulet punished himself with a set of pushups.