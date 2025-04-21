When the first round of the NFL draft kicks off Thursday, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta will be looking for stars but prepared to take starters. In a class light on high-end talent, managing expectations for the No. 27 overall pick can be almost as important as evaluating the prospects themselves.

“The way that I look at the draft is ... the first day of the draft, there are going to be 32 picks,” DeCosta said Tuesday. “So you have to have 32 players that you would take in the first round.”

The Ravens have over 200 draftable players on their board, according to DeCosta, but only a handful will be under consideration late Thursday night. Here’s how the first round could unfold in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

1. Tennessee Titans: Miami QB Cam Ward

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

No surprises here. Will Levis can’t be the answer in Nashville. Ward’s easily the most talented member of a mediocre quarterback class.

2. Cleveland Browns: Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter

The Browns need a quarterback — but not as much as the Cleveland officials who tethered themselves to Deshaun Watson need a quarterback. With Ward gone, this would be too early to find a replacement. Hunter is special, a blue-chip prospect at two premium positions.

3. New York Giants: Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter

Russell Wilson’s arrival shouldn’t keep the Giants from looking for their next quarterback. Carter would make the wait a little more bearable. A pass rush with outside linebacker Brian Burns, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II and the explosive Carter, a converted off-ball linebacker, would be hard to block.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

4. New England Patriots: LSU OT Will Campbell

Campbell’s short arms are a red flag for a top-five pick, but Ravens right tackle Roger Rosengarten proved as a rookie that technique matters more. Missouri’s Armand Membou might have the higher ceiling, but his inexperience at left tackle makes his fit in New England harder to project.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Michigan DL Mason Graham

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is a can’t-miss talent, but the Jaguars’ run blocking had one of the NFL’s lowest win rates last year. Graham would help level up Jacksonville’s defensive line, which has two nice pieces out wide in ends Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker but little juice inside.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Missouri OT Armand Membou

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Pressure brought out the worst of Geno Smith’s bad habits in Seattle. If the Raiders can build a wall for the former Seahawks quarterback, led by bookend tackles Kolton Miller and Membou, their offense can find a new gear.

7. New York Jets: Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty

The Jets desperately need offensive line help, and Breece Hall looked like a sure-thing star at running back only a year ago. But the hard-charging Jeanty runs like someone first-year coach Aaron Glenn would’ve hated to tackle during his playing days.

8. Carolina Panthers: Georgia EDGE/ILB Jalon Walker

The Panthers don’t have a single dynamic pass rusher. Coach Dave Canales would have to be patient with Walker, just as he’s been patient with quarterback Bryce Young, but the game-wrecking flashes are there. Walker could give Carolina another Frankie Luvu-esque chess piece.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

9. New Orleans Saints: Penn State TE Tyler Warren

Derek Carr’s shoulder injury makes it hard to know what the Saints will prioritize in the draft. Warren can offer immediate help to whoever’s QB1, whether it’s Carr, Spencer Rattler or a rookie. He’s a beast after the catch and would round out a young, exciting receiving corps in New Orleans.

10. Chicago Bears: Texas OT Kelvin Banks

Left tackle Braxton Jones had an impressive 2024, but his recovery from ankle surgery is expected to limit him in training camp. The Bears want competition along the offensive line, and first-year coach Ben Johnson knows the value of a dominant, deep front. Banks starred at left tackle in college, but his biggest impact could come inside.

11. Indianapolis Colts: Michigan TE Colston Loveland (via trade with the San Francisco 49ers)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Indianapolis needs a tight end, and Loveland might be the best in the draft. Here, the Colts jump the line to find help for quarterback Anthony Richardson (or will it be Daniel Jones?), trading their No. 14 overall pick and a third-rounder to move up three slots and get a late-round pick in exchange.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan

First-year coach Brian Schottenheimer needs to find NFL-ready pieces in the draft. McMillan, the best outside wide receiver prospect in the class, would pair nicely with slot machine CeeDee Lamb on an otherwise limited Cowboys receiving corps.

13. Miami Dolphins: South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori

The Dolphins lost standout safety Jevon Holland in free agency and now have star cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the trade block. If Michigan cornerback Will Johnson’s medical checkups scare Miami off, the über-athletic Emmanwori could be a tantalizing option. Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver saw firsthand how Kyle Hamilton changed the Ravens’ defense in 2023.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

14. San Francisco 49ers: Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart (via trade with the Colts)

Star defensive end Nick Bosa is coming off his least productive season in years. He’s never had a running mate as explosive as Stewart, who dominated Senior Bowl practices after three middling seasons at Texas A&M. 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, one of the NFL’s best assistants, could get the most out of Stewart.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Marshall EDGE Mike Green

The Falcons have had just one player finish with double-digit sacks over the past decade: Vic Beasley, who had 15.5 in 2016. If Green passes Atlanta’s background check, he’d be an ideal pick for an underwhelming defense. Athletic, skilled and tough against the run, Green should be a Day 1 starter.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Michigan CB Will Johnson

A turf toe injury limited Johnson to six games last season, and a hamstring injury sidelined him at Michigan’s pro day. But he’s a potential lockdown cornerback and the Cardinals need more defensive playmakers. Their secondary already has a rising star in slot corner Garrett Williams and a perennial Pro Bowler in safety Budda Baker.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Mississippi DL Walter Nolen

The Bengals have prioritized athletic traits in their early-round draft picks in recent years, and Nolen might have the most potential of any defensive lineman in this class. A former five-star recruit with two years of impressive sack production, Nolen could be the future of Cincinnati’s pass rush if defensive end Trey Hendrickson leaves.

18. Green Bay Packers: Texas CB Jahdae Barron (via trade with the Seattle Seahawks)

With Jaire Alexander’s future uncertain, the Packers need another elite cornerback to hang in the NFC North. Here, Green Bay gives up the No. 23 overall pick and its third-rounder to move up to snag Barron, who can line up just about anywhere in the secondary.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Alabama ILB Jihaad Campbell

Campbell’s health has been scrutinized during the predraft process — he underwent shoulder surgery in March to repair a torn labrum — but he’s the best off-ball linebacker in the draft. When healthy, Campbell would be a plug-and-play starter next to Lavonte David and a potential weapon for the Buccaneers’ pass rush.

20. Denver Broncos: North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton

The Broncos have one of the NFL’s best offensive lines. Now they need a difference maker at running back. Hampton is a bruising runner, a productive receiver and a capable blocker who could turn into coach Sean Payton’s next Alvin Kamara.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders

The Steelers need to put an end to their quarterback circus. Sanders might not have star potential, and he might not scare off Aaron Rodgers, either. But he’s accurate, savvy and a potential long-term starter, with the kind of NFL bloodlines that Pittsburgh has coveted.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Michigan DL Kenneth Grant

There’s a big hole in the Chargers’ defense after defensive lineman Poona Ford’s departure in free agency. Grant played at Michigan for coach Jim Harbaugh, who called him and Graham “gifts from the football gods.” One of the draft’s best athletes, Grant could fortify the Chargers’ run defense, which relied heavily on light boxes last season.

23. Seattle Seahawks: North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel (via trade with the Packers)

The Seahawks moved on to a new quarterback in Sam Darnold, but they have the same issues along the offensive line. Zabel was named the best player in Senior Bowl practices and has a powerful lower body. He has starting experience at tackle but could have the greatest value at guard or center, versatility that Seattle needs.

24. Detroit Lions: Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams (via trade with the Minnesota Vikings)

With only four picks in this draft, the Vikings will be tempted to trade down. Here, they find a willing partner in Detroit, which sends the No. 28 overall pick and its third-rounder to move up to acquire Williams. The Lions need a difference-making edge rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson, and Williams is young, versatile and stout against the run.

25. Houston Texans: Alabama G Tyler Booker

The Texans can’t afford to wait until Day 2 to address their offensive line, which struggled to protect quarterback C.J. Stroud last year. Booker wouldn’t need long to claim a starting job in Houston, and he’d bring the kind of character that coach DeMeco Ryans wants for his locker room.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Oregon OT Josh Conerly

Conerly needs to add muscle to his frame and hone his technique, but the Rams can afford to be patient with his development. With Alaric Jackson and Rob Havenstein expected to start at left and right tackle, respectively, Conerly could cross-train at guard and plug in wherever he’s needed until a full-time job opens.

27. Philadelphia Eagles: Oregon DL Derrick Harmon (via trade with the Ravens)

The Ravens have no shortage of intriguing options here. What they could use, however, is Philadelphia’s third-round pick. Here, the Ravens trade down to the end of the first round and add No. 96 overall to their arsenal, giving DeCosta more flexibility to package a couple of late-round picks and still come away from the draft with double-digit selections.

Harmon is one of the draft’s most productive defensive linemen, disruptive against the pass and the run. He could step in right away next to Jalen Carter and help replace Milton Williams while keeping All-Pro inside linebacker Zack Baun clean at the second level.

28. Minnesota Vikings: Georgia S Malaki Starks (via trade with the Lions)

The Vikings need another steady hand at the back of their chaos-craving defense. Starks could line up in the slot, as a single-high center fielder or as a split-field safety with Harrison Smith. His football IQ and leadership skills would play in any defense, but they’d serve him especially well in Minnesota under coordinator Brian Flores.

29. Cleveland Browns: Mississippi QB Jaxson Dart (via trade with the Washington Commanders)

The Browns should be wary of the quarterback-needy Giants grabbing Dart before they can. Here, Cleveland trades up from No. 33, sending the first pick of the second round and a fourth-rounder to Washington, which needs defensive help but has just five picks total. Dart will need time to adjust to NFL-level playbooks (and defenses), but with the Browns’ trade, they’d have him under team control for up to five years.

30. Buffalo Bills: Mississippi CB Trey Amos

The Bills’ reunion with former Ravens cornerback Tre’Davious White shouldn’t lessen their need for an instant-impact cornerback opposite Christian Benford. Amos is a willing tackler, smooth in his zone drops and comfortable playing press coverage. Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston and East Carolina’s Shavon Revel Jr. might have higher ceilings, but Amos has the higher floor.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Ohio State OT Josh Simmons

The Chiefs signed Jaylon Moore to fill their hole at left tackle, but the former 49ers backup is far from a sure thing. Before tearing his patellar tendon in October, Simmons looked like a contender to be the first offensive tackle drafted in this class. Kansas City wouldn’t need to rush him into action until his knee is fully healthy.

32. Ravens: Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku (via trade with the Eagles)

The last time the Ravens had the No. 32 overall pick, they drafted a future league Most Valuable Player. Chances are they wouldn’t find a Lamar Jackson-level force here. But there are plenty of talented prospects still available, from wide receivers (Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka, Texas’ Matthew Golden and Missouri’s Luther Burden) to offensive linemen (Ohio State’s Donovan Jackson and Minnesota’s Aireontae Ersery) to cornerbacks (Hairston and Revel).

Atop the Ravens’ list of needs, however, is pass rusher. And with Nolen and Harmon off the board, their best options are on the edge. Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. has elite production and an explosive first step, but he can be a liability against the run and faces character questions. Texas A&M’s Nic Scourton has good size, solid moves and a nonstop motor, but he lacks speed off the edge.

Ezeiruaku isn’t an elite athlete but, as a pass rusher, he can turn the corner and keep tackles guessing. As a run defender, he can set the edge despite his smaller frame (6 feet 2, 248 pounds). Ezeiruaku finished second in the Football Bowl Subdivision in sacks last season (16.5), trailing only Marshall’s Green. And, at age 21, he has room for growth, both physically and technically.