Dozens of mock drafters predicted the Ravens would stick to their best-player-available strategy in the first round last year. Only a handful actually predicted that player would be Nate Wiggins.

As the first round of the NFL draft kicks off Thursday night, not even Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta can say for sure what will happen at No. 27 overall. Trade up? Trade down? Stick and pick? The possibilities are endless.

Just look at this year’s mock drafts. Here’s a roundup of dozens of recent first-round projections for the Ravens, arranged from most common pick to least common.

Georgia S Malaki Starks (28)

Malaki Starks of Georgia speaks to the media during the 2025 NFL combine in February. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Todd McShay: “He’s just a Raven, right? A smart, team-first, tough guy. His workout numbers don’t come close to telling the story of what he puts on tape. Baltimore allowed 58 plays of 20-plus yards last year, third-most in the NFL. Starks would immediately help cut down those back-breaking plays.”

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm: “Every year, it seems, a top-20 talent just falls into Baltimore’s lap in this range, and we all just shrug. Starks could fill an immediate role in a thin secondary as a proven, three-year SEC starter.”

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter: “Here, the Ravens acquire another chess piece in the secondary. Starks can switch between playing inside, in the box and deep, just like Kyle Hamilton did as a rookie.”

ESPN’s Field Yates: “The Ravens have a strong track record of letting the board come to them, which would be the case with Starks. He has range, versatility and ball skills, and he would pair very well with Kyle Hamilton in trying to button up a Ravens pass defense that was far too vulnerable to explosive plays for much of last season.”

ESPN’s Matt Miller: “Starks is Baltimore’s dream pick, according to conversations with multiple scouts around the league. His ability to play multiple positions at a high level would allow the Ravens to keep Kyle Hamilton in a deep safety role, which is something they want to do.”

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley: “Starks can immediately start at free safety and help a Baltimore pass defense that finished 31st last season and allowed 63 completions on throws of 15 or more yards downfield, tied for the second most in the NFL. The Ravens put a premium on versatility and can move Starks all over the field. He is the only player in the FBS to play at least 1,500 snaps at safety and 500 snaps at slot cornerback over the past three seasons.”

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: “Starks does a little bit of everything on the back end. He can step up into the box and stop the run. He can drop over the slot in coverage. And he can patrol center field with his closing speed. Baltimore was burned by big plays last season (58 opponent plays went for 20 or more yards, third most in the NFL). The Ravens tried a few different players at the safety spot next to Kyle Hamilton, and the midseason switch to Ar’Darius Washington helped. But Starks would be a real difference-maker. This is a good roster with legit Super Bowl aspirations, and GM Eric DeCosta can’t let chunk plays undo the team.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer: “Starks is another alpha in this year’s class of Georgia Bulldogs, and has the versatility to be moved around the secondary. I do think Ohio State OT Josh Simmons could be a consideration here, too, as a potential heir to 10th-year left tackle Ronnie Stanley.”

Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr: “Give the Ravens a versatile chess piece in the secondary, sit back and enjoy. Let’s not overthink this, right? It feels like a choice between Starks, one of the remaining project edge rushers and whomever Baltimore’s WR2 would be in this scenario. This helps the Ravens major in what they’re best at. We often get hyperbolic this time of year, but with Starks and Kyle Hamilton together in that backfield, where are quarterbacks going to go with the ball?”

Sports Illustrated’s Daniel Flick: “Baltimore wants to add pass rushers, but giving star safety Kyle Hamilton a running mate would elevate the team’s back end. Starks can play nickel corner and both split and single-high safety due to his quickness, range and instincts. Starks missed too many tackles and allowed too many big plays in 2024, but he should start early in his career.”

Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness: “Four quarterbacks coming off the board in the first three quarters of the first round is the ideal scenario for the Ravens, because they can wait and see which of the top cornerbacks, safeties and edge defenders fall to them. Starks spent 271 snaps in the slot, 215 in the box and 400 at free safety in 2024, so he would offer Baltimore a lot of versatility on the backend.”

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly: “The Ravens add more playmaking talent to their back seven with this pick, grabbing a versatile and instinctive defensive back in Starks. Alongside Kyle Hamilton and Ar’Darius Washington, Starks gives defensive coordinator Zach Orr plenty of options in the back seven; Starks can line up deep, in the box, or over the slot.”

SB Nation’s J.P. Acosta: “One of the best prospects in this class falls to the Ravens, with Starks going to the perfect spot for him. He could play deep safety or as a nickel, with his ball skills and versatility being a great add for the Ravens’ defense.”

Fox Sports’ Chris Fallica: “Starks is the type of player that just feels like he’s meant to be a Raven. There’s a reason Baltimore is in the mix every year, and it is because the Ravens take great players and don’t try and reach for a potential need. This pick will be another example of that.”

NBC Sports’ Connor Rogers: “Starks’ reliability as a true free safety in coverage fixes a lot of the Ravens problems on the defensive side of the ball from last year.”

NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry: “Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: The Ravens, picking near the bottom of the first round, let the draft come to them. And they’ll walk away from night one with one of the best pound-for-pound football players in the draft. Starks is considered to be one of the most versatile defenders in this class, with an outstanding football IQ.”

Underdog Network’s Hayden Winks: “When Baltimore’s defense is humming, they are very multiple in their coverages with a lot of versatility in their back seven. Starks isn’t the perfect prospect in terms of athleticism, but he did where a bunch of hats as a Georgia Bulldog, ranging from deep safety, to box safety, to press-man coverage nickel. He can leave the latter two largely to the more physical Kyle Hamilton and alleviate tiny Ar’Darius Washington from his starting job in the back half.”

The Washington Post’s Jason La Canfora: “This could very easily be a pass rusher like Boston College’s Donovan Ezeiruaku, an obvious need. But building the most shapeshifting secondary on the planet and then manufacturing a pass rush seems like the Ravens’ move.”

Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs: “The Ravens could go with an interior lineman here or opt for Starks, who has a ton of versatility and can play safety or cover the slot. He’s the kind of Swiss Army knife that appeals to the Ravens.”

Chicago Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley: “They have only three safeties on their roster.”

Philadelphia Inquirer’s Devin Jackson: “The Ravens do what they always do: find quality players that can be immediate contributors. Adding Starks gives them another versatile defensive piece in the secondary.”

New York Post’s Steve Serby: “A high I.Q. free safety to pair with Kyle Hamilton.”

Cleveland.com’s Bielik: “This pick feels like classic Eric DeCosta: wait patiently for someone to fall the board to them who should go much higher and then scoop them up. A pass rusher could also be a target here, but it’s easy to envision a safety going here after the Ravens cut Marcus Williams.”

The 33rd Team’s Kyle Crabbs: “Baltimore does what Baltimore does in this scenario. The Ravens end up getting a high-floor (and high-ceiling) safety who could easily be argued as the best player available on the board. Baltimore’s long-term stability at safety is in question outside of star Kyle Hamilton, and the position is a key one for helping the Mike Macdonald style of defense shine, which the Ravens are continuing under defensive coordinator Zach Orr.”

Fantasy Life’s Thor Nystrom: “Starks lining up next to Kyle Hamilton would feed generations.”

FantasyPros’ Matthew Brown: “This is a team that runs Cover 1 at a reasonably high rate, but they also play a solid amount of zone. Ar’Darius Washington graded out very well, but is entering a contract year, and they play a third safety relatively often, too. Jahdae Barron or Malaki Starks make sense.”

TheScore’s Dan Wilkins: “An early run on edge rushers forces the Ravens to look elsewhere. Adding Starks alongside superstar safety Kyle Hamilton is a strong pivot.”

Marcus Whitman: “The Ravens love three-safety stuff, and they adore putting Kyle Hamilton down where he’s best as that ‘star’ defender, nickel corner, box safety. ... Regardless of what you think of Ar’Darius Washington, Malaki Starks has an easy role for you in a defense that they run a ton.”

Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams (6)

Mykel Williams #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers 31-17 in November 2024. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

PFF’s Cris Collinsworth: “I just kept looking at Mykel Williams and thinking he’d fallen too far. I look at Williams and I feel like there aren’t many better run defenders off the edge in this class. I also think that he’s a guy you could kick inside on third down.”

PFF’s Trevor Sikkema: “If the Ravens don’t select an edge rusher in the first round, their odds of getting an impact player at that position decrease significantly. Even with Malaki Starks on the board, I think it’s going to be an edge rusher — Williams, Mike Green or James Pearce Jr. in this scenario."

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks: “GM Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh have a knack for finding quality players at the end of the first round. With his athleticism and pass-rushing potential, Williams could flourish in the Ravens’ aggressive defense.”

CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo: “Baltimore has other needs at O-line and at CB, but it’s safe to say it’d jump at the chance to draft Williams if he is still on the board. Williams played through an injury last year but still showed his mettle as a pass rusher and as a dependable run-stuffer.”

Athlon Sports’ Doug Farrar: “At the scouting combine, Mykel Williams estimated that injuries had him playing below 60% of his ideal level. If you watched his tape, that’s a terrifying thought when you bake the other 40-plus percent in. Williams is a tone-setting pass-rusher from multiple gaps, and he’d add a ton to what the Ravens like to do.”

The Draft Network’s Mason Johnstone: “He’s already one of the top run defenders in the class, with the frame, strength, and discipline to anchor the edge from day one. While his pass rush is still developing, the traits are all there. With more refinement, Williams has the versatility and ceiling to become a high-impact, every-down defensive end. For a Ravens team that thrives on depth and development in the trenches, this is a perfect fit.”

South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori (6)

Nick Emmanwori #7 of the South Carolina Gamecocks tries to make the tackle on Demie Sumo-Karngbaye #0 of the Kentucky Wildcats in September 2024. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

CBS Sports’ Kyle Stackpole: “The Ravens jump at the chance to pair the uber athletic and versatile Nick Emmanwori with one of the best safeties in the game in Kyle Hamilton.”

USA Today’s Nate Davis: “Imagine pairing this physical specimen with All-Pro Kyle Hamilton, who was teamed with Smurf-y Ar’Darius Washington (5-8, 180) for much of 2024. Emmanwori, an All-American in 2024, has size (6-3, 220) comparable to Hamilton’s — yet his metrics suggest the Gamecocks star is a more explosive athlete. After running a 4.38 40 and posting a vertical jump of 43 inches, he was one of the combine’s 2025 stars. And given that speed, maybe not a surprise he returned half of his four picks last season for TDs."

USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: “Eric DeCosta has a way of letting the board come to him rather than setting his sights on one specific area. In this scenario, the Ravens general manager pounces on the draft’s premier athlete, with Emmanwori teaming up with Kyle Hamilton to form perhaps the league’s most physically imposing safety duo.”

Miami Herald’s Greg Cote: “Lamar Jackson piloted NFL’s third-highest-scoring offense last year. John Harbaugh is a defense-first coach and scores top-rated athlete still available in Emmanwori.”

The Buffalo News’ Jay Skurski: “A pass rusher will be a real consideration, but the potential pairing of Emmanwori and Kyle Hamilton at safety is too fun to pass up for the Ravens here. Emmanwori would be the first safety off the board.”

Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan: “Emmanwori is perhaps the most gifted athlete in the entire draft and a perfect fit inside a nasty Baltimore defense. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, he became the only safety since 2003 to run under a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash, jump at least 40 inches in the vertical jump and at least 11 feet in the broad jump at the combine.”

Michigan DL Kenneth Grant (5)

Kenneth Grant reacts to a first half sack while playing Northwestern last November. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah: “This one is pretty simple: The Ravens are well connected at Michigan, and they have a need on the interior defensive line after Michael Pierce’s retirement.”

ESPN’s Jordan Reid: “The Ravens are always open to taking the best player available, and they have even more of a reason to do that this year with 11 draft picks (tied for the most in the NFL). ... Grant is a prospect teams are willing to bet on despite his lack of experience. He started only five games in his first two seasons before starting 12 in 2024, but he closes gaps in run defense.”

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards: “Nnamdi Madubuike and Kenneth Grant give Baltimore a rock solid future at the position. When anyone thinks about the Ravens or the AFC North, in general, they think about a rugged, physical style of play, so it all starts in the trenches.”

The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel: “The Ravens sit near the bottom of the first round every year and just collect the talent that comes their way. Grant could go to the Chargers, too, given Harbaugh’s familiarity, but in this case, he becomes a key cog on a defense that needs fresh blood.”

The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson: “The Ravens need to replace retired nose tackle Michael Pierce, who was listed at 355 pounds but looked closer to 400. Grant at 330 pounds might look skinny compared to Pierce but he could be the run stopper Baltimore covets.”

Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart (5)

Shemar Stewart lines up against the Texas Longhorns last November. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: “The Ravens have shown in the past they are comfortable betting on traits over college production, especially at edge rusher. Stewart could go as early as No. 9 to the Saints or fall to the end of the first round.”

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco: “They love athletic edge players and Stewart is all of that. He is raw, so he might take some time, but the talent is there. They have three edges with expiring contracts after the season, so it works.”

NFL Media’s Gregg Rosenthal: “I really think they would look [for] traitsy defensive players in general. Malaki Starks is there, and yet I think it’s obvious to me that they would take either Shemar Stewart or Walter Nolen in this scenario. ... I think Shemar Stewart is very much the Odafe Oweh of this draft class.”

Los Angeles Times’ Sam Farmer: “Three Ravens pass rushers are in the final years of their deals. Baltimore needs to look to the future.”

Athlon Sports’ Luke Easterling: “Baltimore hasn’t been afraid to take chances on high-upside prospects with rare physical traits and athleticism, especially when it comes to edge rushers. Stewart definitely fits that mold, and despite his lack of production at the college level, he brings limitless upside that could eventually develop into dominance.”

North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel (5)

Grey Zabel participates in a drill during the NFL combine in March. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

PFF’s Beckett Mesko: “Zabel’s versatility is valuable for an offensive line that could use more consistency. Only one Ravens guard earned a 65.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024. Meanwhile, Zabel posted a 90.4 PFF overall grade in 2024 at left tackle and a 79.6 PFF overall grade in 2023 at left guard. This pick also serves as insurance for Ronnie Stanley at tackle.”

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin: “They need a lineman after losing guard Patrick Mekari, and Zabel, a former no-star recruit who started in college at every position but center, feels like the perfect Raven.”

The Detroit News’ Nolan Bianchi: “Zabel is the top FCS prospect in the draft and has been a mainstay in Round 1 ever since he dominated at the Senior Bowl in February. With most of the top edge rushers off the board, he’s a slam-dunk selection for a Ravens team that’s rebuilt its offensive line over the last few years.”

For The Win’s Christian D’Andrea: “The Ravens could use an upgrade at left guard. In Zabel, they get a player capable of moving inside or earning extended reps at tackle should Ronnie Stanley’s injury bug flare up in 2025 or beyond.”

Pro Football & Sports Network’s Mark Stolte: “His ability to play any position along the offensive line makes him a very valuable player, but his center skills won’t be needed with Baltimore having a top-three center in the league in Tyler Linderbaum. Nevertheless, he would fill an immediate need at left guard and would help keep the Ravens as one of the top offensive lines in the league.”

Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr. (4)

James Pearce Jr. lines up against the Chattanooga Mocs last August. (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson: “Pearce is a top-10 talent with some off-field concerns. He feels like a Raven in the way he plays the game, and they need to get better at rushing the passer.”

WalterFootball’s Charlie Campbell: “Baltimore could use more young defensive line talent. Here’s a young edge rusher with upside. Pearce had 38 tackles, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass batted and produced a lot of pressures in 2024. ... Pearce is a fast edge rusher with good length, and his run defense was improved in 2024. Pearce has serious character concerns that have some teams dropping him off their board.”

NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco: “He just has that Ravens look, don’t you think?”

Touchdown Wire’s Jarrett Bailey: “A talented, young edge rusher to complement veterans like Kyle Van Noy and Nnamdi Madubuike would be a welcome addition to the Ravens’ front seven.”

Alabama G Tyler Booker (4)

Tyler Booker #52 of the Alabama Crimson Tide lines up to block against Nazir Stackhouse #78 of the Georgia Bulldogs last September. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: “Booker is a plug-and-play guard with Pro Bowl potential. He’s a mauler in the run game and fits the Ravens’ style perfectly. It was tough to bypass one of the safeties, but this draft class features some very good Day 2 options. This draft is about solidifying the trenches for Baltimore.”

NBC Sports’ Eric Froton: “Booker has the power to stop even the most freaky defensive players in their tracks and hold them at bay with vice grip like hands. Baltimore gets a plug-and-play guard to keep perennial MVP candidate Lamar Jackson clean.”

NBC Sports’ Kyle Dvorchak: “Booker’s 3.68 RAS hurt his draft stock, but not enough to knock him out of the first round entirely. He has Day One grades from most film-watchers and played both guard spots at Bama. The Ravens’ biggest opening on offense is currently at guard, with both spots being occupied by below-average options.”

A to Z Sports’ Destin Adams: “The Ravens’ rushing attack with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry is truly elite. While the draft is sometimes used to fill holes, sometimes teams use it to make their strengths even more dominant. Alabama’s Tyler Booker arguably has the most impressive film of any offensive lineman in this year’s class. He was dominant at guard even against tough opponents in the SEC. He would start day one and help improve a rushing attack that is already among the best in the NFL.”

Texas A&M EDGE Nic Scourton (3)

Nic Scourton #11 of the Texas A&M Aggies pressures Garrett Nussmeier #13 of the LSU Tigers last October. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Sun’s C.J. Doon: “With Kyle Van Noy having just turned 34 and Odafe Oweh mentioned as a possible trade candidate entering the final year of his rookie deal, edge rusher is perhaps the weakest spot on an otherwise stacked roster. Scourton has been overlooked in this draft class despite productive seasons against Big Ten (10 sacks at Purdue in 2023) and SEC competition (team-leading 14 tackles for loss, five sacks in 2024). The 6-3, 257-pound prospect plays with force, has a deep bag of moves and won’t turn 21 until August.”

Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer: “The Ravens need more pass-rush juice overall, and Scourton’s blender of power and athleticism is a strong fit for their classic 3-4 scheme.”

Brett Kollman: “He’s just the best player [available]. I think if he’s playing at his Purdue weight, not his Texas A&M weight ... he is a damn good pass rusher. He’s one of the four best edge pass rushers in this class if he’s not playing heavier, like how the Aggies wanted him to play.”

Oregon DL Derrick Harmon (3)

Derrick Harmon participates in a drill during the NFL combine in February. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein: “Harmon is close to a perfect fit for what the Ravens like up front, both in terms of size and the way he plays the run.”

The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz: “Baltimore’s sack leader, Kyle Van Noy, is 34; edge rusher Odafe Oweh is entering a contract year; and David Ojabo has played more than half of the snaps in a game just once in his career after he tore his Achilles in 2022. Baltimore needs guys up front. But a defensive tackle like Harmon falling to them outweighs an edge rusher. Pairing Harmon with Nnamdi Madubuike makes Baltimore a force to be reckoned with in the trenches.”

PhillyVoice’s Jimmy Kempski: “Harmon is quick, powerful, stout, and has good awareness when playing the run. He just feels like a Raven.”

Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku (2)

Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) defends against SMU last November. (Michael Ainsworth/AP)

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones: “Here’s a guy who has shot up boards because of how well he’s handled the entire pre-draft process. The ACC Defensive Player of the Year could deliver similar sack production in Baltimore in a way that’s desperately needed there.”

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder: “This selection would be a big reach based on B/R’s big board since Ezeiruaku ranks 64th overall, but the Ravens could use an edge-rusher since Odafe Oweh is scheduled to play on the fifth-year option and Kyle Van Noy is entering a contract year at 34 years old. The Boston College product gives Baltimore an edge who can immediately contribute as a pass-rusher and potentially grow as a run defender after putting some time in the weight room for a year.”

Ohio State G Donovan Jackson (2)

Donovan Jackson seen in action during the game against the Michigan Wolverines last November. (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Yahoo Sports’ Nate Tice: “The Ravens love their beef up front on their offensive line. Jackson played the second half of the season at left tackle because of Josh Simmons’ knee injury, but his NFL home will be at guard. Jackson has size, length and athleticism, and got better every year in college. He is a nice mix of power and movement ability that the Ravens will love for their gap-heavy run scheme.”

Pro Football Network’s Brentley Weissman: “Some players just feel like Baltimore Ravens, and Donovan Jackson is that type of player. Jackson is a versatile player who excelled at both left guard and also when he was tasked with filling in at left tackle this season after Simmons tore his ACL. Jackson plays with very good power, technique, and balance, and would be a great addition to Baltimore’s OL.”

Ohio State OT Josh Simmons (2)

Josh Simmons of Ohio State speaks to the media during the 2025 NFL combine in March. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Peter Schrager: “Simmons could slip because of an injury — he sustained a torn patellar tendon in October — but he might be the best of the bunch in the offensive linemen class. The Ravens could add another potential star, and watch — he’ll be a difference-maker in no time.”

NFL.com’s Charles Davis: “Simmons has the potential to be a top-tier left tackle, but with Ronnie Stanley returning, the Ohio State/San Diego State product might begin his NFL career at guard, something Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden did in his rookie season with Baltimore.”

Mississippi DL Walter Nolen (2)

Walter Nolen (2) rushes against Florida last November. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

FTN’s Jeff Ratcliffe: “Nolen is a former five-star recruit who can wreck games from the interior. The Ravens continue to build around strength in the trenches.”

Sumer Sports’ Lindsay Rhodes: “Best player available. Don’t hate Nick Emmanwori here either.”

Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston (2)

Maxwell Hairston celebrates his interception for a touchdown against Vanderbilt in September 2023. (George Walker IV/AP)

Fox Sports’ Henry McKenna: “Now here’s a freak athlete. He ran a 4.28 40-yard dash and jumped 39.5 inches. He’s tall enough at 5-foot-11. Best of all, you can plainly see all of that athleticism on his film. He should step right into Baltimore’s lineup and improve its 31st-ranked pass defense.”

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso: “The Ravens get their outside cornerback opposite Nate Wiggins. He and Hairston are equally as feisty on the field.”

Georgia EDGE Jalon Walker (1)

Jalon Walker (11) celebrates sacking TCU quarterback Max Duggan during the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game in January 2023. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

The 33rd Team’s Ian Valentino: “I’m lower on Jalon Walker than most media members, as he’s a bit small to be a full-time edge rusher and isn’t the most comfortable player in coverage as a middle linebacker. He’ll need a creative defensive mind who moves him between the SAM linebacker role in base fronts and as a blitzer on third downs. Good thing Baltimore is happy to grab a versatile and physical contributor.”

Michigan TE Colston Loveland (1)

Michigan tight end Colston Loveland (18) maneuvers against Arkansas State safety Justin Parks last September. (Al Goldis/AP)

Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora: “No one utilizes two tight ends in the passing game like the Ravens. Mark Andrews’ status with the team seems murky and Loveland could be his heir as Baltimore drafts smart and focuses on value over need. A shoulder injury pushes Loveland down a bit but once healthy, he’s a smooth and impactful receiver.”

Oregon OT Josh Conerly Jr. (1)

Josh Conerly Jr. of Oregon (55) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl in January. (Butch Dill/AP)

Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds: “The Ravens could use an upgrade at guard and Josh Conerly Jr. has the versatility and size to play either tackle or guard. Ohio State’s Josh Simmons could be an option here, but he tore his patella tendon in October and is not expected to be ready at the start of the 2025 regular season.”

Michigan CB Will Johnson (1)

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson follows a play against Texas last September. (Paul Sancya/AP)

FTN’s Mike Randle: “Johnson carries injury concerns but is still an elite talent at cornerback.”