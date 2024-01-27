Ravens right tackle Morgan Moses was fined $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct on his touchdown celebration in last Saturday’s divisional-round playoff win over the Houston Texans, the NFL announced Saturday.

After the Ravens took a 30-10 lead on quarterback Lamar Jackson’s 8-yard run midway through the fourth quarter, Moses picked up a camera and pretended to take photographs of the team celebrating near the tunnel and in the end zone.

While a ball can be used as a prop in touchdown celebrations — just ask Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, whose creativity has been on display throughout the season — other props cannot be used.

The Ravens on Saturday also promoted practice squad wide receiver Dan Chisena and inside linebacker Josh Ross to the active roster for Sunday’s AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The elevations come a day after wide receiver Tylan Wallace (knee) and inside linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips, two special teams contributors, were listed as questionable and doubtful, respectively, on the Ravens’ injury report.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, ruled out wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip/personal) and elevated defensive tackle Mike Pennell and cornerback Keith Taylor from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.