Ravens RT Morgan Moses, S Marcus Williams won’t play vs. Seahawks

Published 11/5/2023 11:57 a.m. EST

Morgan Moses (78) of the Ravens is inactive Sunday because of a shoulder injury. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Ravens right tackle Morgan Moses and safety Marcus Williams will miss Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, sidelined by injuries.

Moses missed the past week of practice with a shoulder injury, while Williams has been limited by a hamstring injury. Moses was considered doubtful to play, while Williams was questionable.

Patrick Mekari will start in place of Moses, who also sat out the Ravens’ Week 5 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Safety Geno Stone, who leads the NFL in interceptions, will start again alongside Kyle Hamilton.

Also inactive are quarterback Josh Johnson, rookie guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu, and cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin (illness) and Jalyn Armour-Davis. Rookie running back Keaton Mitchell, who missed the Ravens’ Week 8 win over the Arizona Cardinals with a hamstring injury, is active.

Seahawks rookie cornerback Kyu Kelly, a fifth-round pick of the Ravens whom the team cut at the end of training camp, was also not activated.

jonas.shaffer@thebaltimorebanner.com

More from The Banner