Ravens RT Morgan Moses, S Marcus Williams won’t play vs. Seahawks

Ravens right tackle Morgan Moses and safety Marcus Williams will miss Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, sidelined by injuries.
Moses missed the past week of practice with a shoulder injury, while Williams has been limited by a hamstring injury. Moses was considered doubtful to play, while Williams was questionable.
Patrick Mekari will start in place of Moses, who also sat out the Ravens’ Week 5 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Safety Geno Stone, who leads the NFL in interceptions, will start again alongside Kyle Hamilton.
Also inactive are quarterback Josh Johnson, rookie guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu, and cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin (illness) and Jalyn Armour-Davis. Rookie running back Keaton Mitchell, who missed the Ravens’ Week 8 win over the Arizona Cardinals with a hamstring injury, is active.
Seahawks rookie cornerback Kyu Kelly, a fifth-round pick of the Ravens whom the team cut at the end of training camp, was also not activated.
Share this article via...