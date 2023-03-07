Ravens name Maryland native Dennard Wilson defensive backs coach

Dennard Wilson, a Maryland native and former Terps standout, was named the Ravens’ defensive backs coach on Tuesday.

Wilson’s hire comes two days after he parted ways with Philadelphia, where he’d served as defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach. The Eagles finished first in the NFL last season in pass defense efficiency, according to Football Outsiders, and third in passer rating allowed, according to TruMedia.

“Dennard joining our defensive coaching staff is a strong addition to our team, and he will help us continue to develop our players and scheme in the strongest possible way,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. “Dennard is a proven coach who has brought the best out of his units consistently throughout his NFL career. His history of working with defensive backs at the highest level will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our room. We’re excited to welcome Dennard to the Ravens and know he’s looking forward to coming home to Maryland.”

Wilson, 40, served as the Eagles’ defensive backs coach in 2021 and was reportedly a candidate for the team’s defensive coordinator vacancy. Seattle Seahawks assistant coach Sean Desai was ultimately hired to replace Jonathan Gannon, who was named the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach.

Under Wilson, Darius Slay was named a Pro Bowl selection each of the past two seasons, fellow corner James Bradberry transitioned smoothly to a new defense after a May signing, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson finished with a career-high six interceptions after transitioning from nickelback to safety.

“Man, with all these new coaches getting jobs.. I kno my guy Dennard Wilson should be a DC in the NFL!!” Slay tweeted last month.

Wilson previously served as a pro scout for the Chicago Bears (2008-2011), a defensive quality-control coach for the St. Louis Rams (2012-14), a defensive backs coach for the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams (2015-16) and the New York Jets (2017-18), and as a defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Jets (2019-20).

Wilson also coached at DeMatha and Maryland, where he starred as a defensive back. He received All-Atlantic Coast Conference honorable mention as a senior in 2003 with the Terps and signed as an undrafted free agent with Washington in 2004.