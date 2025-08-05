No matter how much the Ravens talked Monday about preventing fights from breaking out, cornerback Nate Wiggins was ejected about halfway through a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts Tuesday for throwing punches at Colts running back Tyler Goodson.

The incident occurred after Ravens cornerback Keyon Martin pushed Goodson during a Baltimore punt return. The two went back and forth, and Wiggins ran from the sidelines to defend his teammate.

From there, punches were thrown as Wiggins upper-cut Goodson, who then returned a few punches of his own. As the two sparred, both teams flooded the field until the two could be separated.

Wiggins was ejected and forced to watch the rest of practice from inside the facility.

“I heard Nate was slugging somebody. It was crazy,” defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike said, though he admitted that he didn’t see what exactly happened. “I haven’t talked to him yet. I might have to say something, like, ‘Hey, bro, something happened I missed out on?’”

Earlier in practice, Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell beat Wiggins on a deep ball in 11-on-11s, catching a pass from quarterback Anthony Richardson near the sidelines and keeping his feet in bounds.

Wiggins, a first-round pick in 2024, played in 15 games as a rookie, starting six, and ended his season with one interception and 13 pass break-ups.

The Ravens publicly acknowledged Monday that the team limited joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts to one session to prevent any incidents. It didn’t work.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said he joked with Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen that the fights always happen with special teams, typically the gunners.

“You can almost chalk it up and predict it’s going to happen because it’s one of those full-field, really competitive drills,” he said.

Harbaugh added that it should be a learning experience for both Wiggins and the team.

Indianapolis, on the other hand, moved on from the fight pretty quickly. It was easy given that the team ended its practice with two interceptions, one each off Cooper Rush and Lamar Jackson.

Colts safety Cam Bynum shrugged the back-and-forth off without fanfare.

“That’s joint practice, you know. No matter what, you can’t get out of a joint practice without a fight,” Bynum said. “You gotta stand up for your teammates. Obviously, it’s going to get chippy during the special teams phase. That’s a staple in joint practices. Every time there’s a special teams (session), it gets chippy. That’s just the dawg mindset. It’s just one of those things. It’s all love.”

The Ravens will face the Colts again in the teams’ first preseason game Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium.