The Ravens selected Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins with their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Sitting at No. 30, late into the night, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta opted to add to the team’s secondary — after offensive tackle Tyler Guyton went to the Dallas Cowboys a pick earlier. Corner and offensive line were widely seen as the Ravens’ weakest position groups entering the draft; DeCosta acknowledged that he planned to address one of those positions with the pick.

Wiggins, who is 6-foot-1, ran a 4.28 40-yard dash at the scouting combine. He was only the ninth defensive player selected in a first round that saw an unprecedented number of QBs and offensive players selected. There’s been concern about Wiggins’ weight — he was only 173 pounds at the combine — but Ravens coach John Harbaugh dismissed them: “He comes up and smacks people.”

DeCosta referred to him as “a ridiculous athlete” who could matchup with the best receivers in the league.

Wiggins joins a secondary that includes starting corners Brandon Stephens, who had a breakout season last year, and Marlon Humphrey.

Behind Stephens, Arthur Maulet is a capable backup, although he is stronger inside than outside. After that, the dropoff is steep, full of players who have been injured or who haven’t proven themselves yet.

The long-term depth was a concern, as well. Stephens is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and may be difficult to retain. Humphrey is only 27, but he’s dealt with multiple injuries, and the Ravens don’t have anyone else guaranteed for the long haul.

Over the offseason, DeCosta emphasized how important depth in the secondary is. He said that was proven last season where the Ravens suffered constant injuries to their defensive backs but found success because of how deep their bench was.

Humphrey was out for seven games, and Maulet, Ronald Darby and Rock Ya-Sin all stepped up to cover for him. Only Maulet is returning.

The lack of depth in the secondary extends to the safeties, as well, following Geno Stone’s departure.

