The rumors are true. The Ravens have a new helmet to mix into their uniform rotation in 2024.

It’s bright. It’s bold. And it’s very, very purple.

The Ravens on Tuesday released images of the new helmet on X with the caption, “This fall, purple will rise. Introducing our new alternate helmet!”

The image depicts a purple helmet with gold stripes and a gold face mask. There is also a front-facing bird logo on the side (as opposed to the bird in profile that is on the other helmets). The Ravens standard helmets are black with purple stripes and a black face mask.

Another photo depicts players wearing purple jerseys with gold numbers along with the new helmet.

Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh models the new Purple Rising alternate helmet. (Credit: Baltimore Ravens)

According to ESPN, the Ravens will wear the helmets for one game this season.

Team president Sashi Brown had hinted at a new uniform at the NFL’s annual owners meetings in March. However, he was reluctant to give details.

“We have some stuff that’s coming, but if I said too much, my team would shoot me before I got back to the building,” Brown joked.

What he did detail at the time was that the team is very cautious to make changes because they feel they have classic jerseys. But with the rest of the league experimenting with alternate jerseys, like the color rush jerseys, they decided to try out some different options.

Reactions online were mixed. Some, including fans from different teams, referred to the new helmet as “fire.” Others were unsure about certain aspects, such as the gold face mask and the choice of bird logo. And others had no nice things to say.

All the players who were in the reveal video had positive reactions. Tight end Mark Andrews called them “badass,” and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh loved the gold face mask. Rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins simply said “this is the one.”