It’s never too early to start your draft prep. The NFL combine in Indianapolis gives the Ravens’ front office a chance to watch and interview prospects up close. It also gives fans a sneak peek at some of the players who could be headed to Baltimore in April.

Beat writer Giana Han joins Banner Ravens Podcast hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer to discuss the latest from Indianapolis. Then, Paul and Jonas detail which prospects they’ll be watching closely this week.

Tune in at 11 a.m.