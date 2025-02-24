On Monday, people from around the globe with any connection to the league will gather in Indianapolis as draft prospects participate in the NFL combine.

Players participate in press conferences, team interviews and tests, while agents, coaches, scouts and front office members look on. NFL head coaches and general managers will also take their turns at the podium.

Whether you tune in for the press conferences or testing, here are Ravens-related storylines to keep an eye on throughout the week.

First time Eric DeCosta and John Harbaugh talk since season ended

Beyond the statement a team spokesperson provided after the investigation of allegations of inappropriate behavior by kicker Justin Tucker published, the Ravens have not had further comment on the situation. Sixteen massage therapists have said Tucker engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior during sessions, and two spas said they banned him.

All the Ravens have said is they are “aware of the Baltimore Banner’s story regarding Justin Tucker. We take any allegations of this nature seriously and will continue to monitor the situation.” Tucker also released a lengthy statement after the article was published but has not provided further comment as more victims have spoken up.

However, coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta are scheduled to talk at the combine, where they will be faced with questions about the team’s response to the situation and Tucker’s future.

Tucker currently counts for about $7.1 million against the salary cap. The Ravens would have to release him after June 1 to save money rather than losing money (although they can designate him as a post-June 1 release once the league year starts in March).

Positions of need

With a long list of free agents, guys in the final year of their contracts and untested young players, the Ravens have a lot of areas where they can add depth through the draft.

Although the Ravens spent the last draft strengthening the cornerback room, they could add more cornerbacks with Marlon Humphrey’s contract nearing its end and Brandon Stephens hitting free agency. 2024 first-rounder Nate Wiggins looks like he’ll pan out, but fourth-rounder T.J. Tampa is unproven.

The other part of the secondary needs improvement too, after a season of abysmal safety play. The Ravens’ pass defense settled down at the end of the season once they switched to a safety duo of Kyle Hamilton and Ar’Darius Washington, but there’s little depth behind them. The Ravens will likely part ways with former starter Marcus Williams.

Last offseason, the Ravens said they wanted to rebuild their offensive line through the draft. They hit on Roger Rosengarten in the second round, and he earned the starting right tackle job. But they need more high-caliber talent between Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum and Rosengarten, especially if they don’t keep left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Rosengarten is an option as Stanley’s replacement, but the Ravens could stand to add at both guard spots in addition to a right or left tackle.

Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh reached 10 sacks for the first time in 2024. He will be a free agent after the 2025 season. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The Ravens picked up outside linebacker Odafe Oweh’s fifth-year option last year, and it paid off when he had his first 10-sack season. However, he will be a free agent after 2025, so the Ravens have to think about their future at edge, as well. David Ojabo has not been consistent, and rookie Adisa Isaac had limited snaps after dealing with an injury through the start of the season.

While Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers continued to improve, the Ravens have little depth at wide receiver, as seen in the playoffs when Flowers was injured. They didn’t have a clear-cut No. 3 wide receiver, and all of their options (Nelson Agholor, Tylan Wallace, Stevens Sims and Deonte Harty) are free agents, other than rookie Devontez Walker.

The situation at tight end is not as dire, with three solid options returning. However, Mark Andrews’, Isaiah Likely’s and Charlie Kolar’s contracts are all up after this season. They might want to look to the future now.

The Ravens could even add at linebacker. Trenton Simpson still might pan out, but the Ravens used two pending free agents, Malik Harrison and Chris Board, to cover for him when they benched him.

Players from Maryland universities

Five players from the University of Maryland and one from the Naval Academy were invited to the combine.

Wide receiver Tai Felton was a team captain for the Terps and finished the season as first-team All-Big Ten and a third-team Associated Press All-American. He started 2024 with four straight 100-yard games and finished with over 1,000 receiving yards.

Wide receiver Kaden Prather is also from Maryland — he went to Northwest in Montgomery Village. He finished with 56 receptions for 624 yards and four touchdowns and was invited to the Shrine Bowl.

A full-time starter out of Largo, defensive lineman Tommy Akingbesote had 32 tackles, leading all Terps linemen. His teammate Jordan Phillips, another combine invitee, made 29.

Defensive back Dante Trader Jr., who went to McDonogh, had 59 tackles (37 solo), five passes defended and one interception last season.

Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton was a first-team All-Big Ten selection last season. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The only invitee from the Naval Academy, defensive back Rayuan Lane III from Gilman High School, started 30 straight games and played in all 36 games of his career. He had 66 tackles, four interceptions and eight pass breakups last season.

Alabama tight end CJ Dippre attended Maryland for two seasons before transferring. He led the Tide’s tight ends with 21 receptions for 256 yards.

Other prospects from Maryland

RB Marcus Yarns , University of Delaware, Salisbury, Parkside High School: 2024 All-Coastal Athletic Association first team, 844 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 133 carries in 2024.

, University of Delaware, Salisbury, Parkside High School: 2024 All-Coastal Athletic Association first team, 844 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 133 carries in 2024. WR Dont’e Thornton Jr ., Tennessee, Baltimore, Mount Saint Joseph: led the nation in average yards per catch at 25.4 and was also tops in 50-plus-yard catches with six; made 26 catches for 661 yards and 6 touchdowns.

., Tennessee, Baltimore, Mount Saint Joseph: led the nation in average yards per catch at 25.4 and was also tops in 50-plus-yard catches with six; made 26 catches for 661 yards and 6 touchdowns. DT DeAndre Jules , South Carolina, Germantown, Northwest: played in nine games with one start, 15 tackles, a quarterback, forced fumble and blocked kick.

, South Carolina, Germantown, Northwest: played in nine games with one start, 15 tackles, a quarterback, forced fumble and blocked kick. ILB Jamon Dumas-Johnson , Kentucky, Hyattsville, St. Frances Academy: started 34 games at UGA and won back-to-back national titles, transferred; third-team All-Southeastern Conference, 11-game starter; led team in tackles (67), 7.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks.

, Kentucky, Hyattsville, St. Frances Academy: started 34 games at UGA and won back-to-back national titles, transferred; third-team All-Southeastern Conference, 11-game starter; led team in tackles (67), 7.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks. CB Dorian Strong , Virginia Tech, Upper Marlboro, Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr.: 12 starts, 32 tackles, 2 INTs, 8 PDs, FR and FF last season; All-Atlantic Coast Conference honorable mention.

, Virginia Tech, Upper Marlboro, Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr.: 12 starts, 32 tackles, 2 INTs, 8 PDs, FR and FF last season; All-Atlantic Coast Conference honorable mention. S Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State, Columbia, DeMatha Catholic: earned All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2023 with team-high 60 tackles, 2.5 for loss, 2 FR, 1 INT, 5 PBU; missed 2024.

Salary cap news

Although the league provided an estimate for 2025’s salary cap Wednesday, an official number has not been set. That figure could be solidified while teams are at the combine.

Original projections had the cap increasing to the $265 million-$275 million range, up from $255.4 million, but the NFL said it could be anywhere from $277.5 million to $281.5 million per team.

This would give teams more room to negotiate with players, and it would have particular significance for the Ravens, who have multiple contracts jumping next season. Teams typically need $10 million to $15 million in space for draft picks and incidentals.

Based on the prediction of a $272.5 million salary cap, Russell Street Report calculated the Ravens would have about $6 million in space prior to re-signing free agents. This would push them to anywhere from $11 million to $15 million. The Ravens would have to make adjustments to their cap for free agency, but it would give them more breathing room.