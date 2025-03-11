The Ravens will have another busy NFL draft next month.

The team was awarded four compensatory picks Tuesday for its losses in free agency last offseason, giving general manager Eric DeCosta 11 selections overall.

The picks are compensation for the departure of inside linebacker Patrick Queen (fourth-rounder), outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (fifth-rounder), safety Geno Stone (sixth-rounder) and guard Kevin Zeitler (sixth-rounder). Teams that lose “more or better” free agents than they sign are eligible for the picks, according to the NFL. The league determines which teams receive them using a formula that accounts for a player’s salary, playing time and postseason awards with his new team.

With a second fourth-round pick in hand, the Ravens have five selections in the top 136 draft slots. Here’s how their haul breaks down:

Round 1: No. 27 overall (own pick)

Round 2: No. 59 (own pick)

Round 3: No. 91 (own pick)

Round 4: No. 129 (own pick), No. 136 (compensatory pick)

Round 5: No. 176 (compensatory pick)

Round 6: No. 183 (acquired from Carolina Panthers in trade for wide receiver Diontae Johnson), No. 203 (own pick), No. 210 (compensatory pick), No. 212 (compensatory pick)

Round 7: No. 243 (own pick)

The draft starts April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and runs through April 26.