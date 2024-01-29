The coming days will force the Ravens to confront difficult questions about their future. But one known factor after Sunday’s season-ending loss is where the Ravens will pick in the April draft.

The draft will take place April 25-27 in Detroit, and the Ravens will pick 30th by virtue of losing the AFC championship game and having the better record between conference runners-up.

The Ravens will pick 30th overall for the first time in franchise history. Baltimore also has its own picks in the second (62nd overall), third (93), fourth (130), fifth (163) and seventh (247) rounds.

The Ravens have an extra seventh-round pick (225) from a 2023 trade with the New York Jets for safety Chuck Clark. They don’t have their own sixth-round pick after trading it to the Cleveland Browns for a 2023 seventh-round pick that they used on USC guard Andrew Vorhees.

Baltimore has found success at the end of the first round, most notably 2018 pick Lamar Jackson at 32nd overall. Linebacker Patrick Queen (28th in 2020), edge rusher Odafe Oweh (31st in 2021), tight end Todd Heap (31st in 2001) and guard Ben Grubbs (29th in 2007) are other draft finds late in the first, while safety Matt Elam (32nd in 2013) stands out as one of the few late-first-round misses for the front office.

The Ravens are also projected to earn a fourth-round compensatory pick for guard Ben Powers, who signed with the Denver Broncos last offseason. That pick has not yet been awarded.