Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh don’t know what their team will look like when the NFL draft kicks off in late April. Every offseason is its own puzzle.

But at the NFL scouting combine last week, DeCosta and Harbaugh were optimistic they wouldn’t be losing one of their biggest pieces as they push for a Super Bowl breakthrough. DeCosta said Tuesday in Indianapolis that he’s “optimistic” the team can sign left tackle Ronnie Stanley, the team’s top pending free agent, to a contract extension. Harbaugh said the Ravens will “probably keep Ronnie.”

Even with the front office’s best-player-available approach in the draft, a new deal for Stanley would change the calculus of the Ravens’ draft strategy. With the help of Pro Football Focus’ mock draft simulator, here’s who DeCosta could take with the team’s projected 11 picks. (Draft slots in Round 3 to Round 7 will not be finalized until the NFL announces this year’s compensatory picks.) All stats are courtesy of PFF unless otherwise noted.

Round 1 (No. 27 overall): Ohio State OL Donovan Jackson

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Jackson told reporters at the combine that most teams envision him playing inside, where he started the season for the Buckeyes. But at left tackle, where he played after a midseason move, Jackson allowed just two quarterback pressures and no hits against Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame in Ohio State’s College Football Playoff championship run.

With the versatile Patrick Mekari heading to free agency, the Ravens need an insurance policy at left tackle in case Stanley is unavailable. They also need to make another investment at guard. Stanley’s return would make Mekari’s unlikely, and Daniel Faalele is entering the final year of his rookie deal. Andrew Vorhees’ injury history must also be accounted for.

Also considered: ECU CB Shavon Revel Jr., Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel

Round 2 (No. 59 overall): Florida State CB Azareye’h Thomas

The 6-1 1/2, 197-pound Thomas could be a first-round talent. He allowed just 17 catches on 33 targets for 141 yards last season and moved well in on-field drills Friday. But he didn’t run the 40-yard dash in Indianapolis, and a slow time at his pro day, if he decides to run there, could hurt his stock. With Brandon Stephens unlikely to return in free agency and Marlon Humphrey excelling inside, the Ravens need to find another outside cornerback opposite Nate Wiggins. Maybe it’s T.J. Tampa. Maybe it’s Jalyn Armour-Davis. But Thomas at least looks the part.

Also considered: Toledo DL Darius Alexander, Arizona G Jonah Savaiinaea, Utah State WR Jalen Royals

Round 3 (No. 91 overall): Louisville EDGE Ashton Gillotte

The 6-3, 264-pound Gillotte racked up 21 sacks over his three final seasons, including five last year, when he had 57 pressures in 12 games. He won by dipping around offensive tackles, running through them and even beating up on guards on occasion. Gillotte, a solid if unspectacular athlete, was also a reliable run defender for the Cardinals. The Ravens could use a dynamic edge rusher, but if they can’t find one in Round 1, they’ll need to draft one by Round 4. Outside linebackers Odafe Oweh, Kyle Van Noy and David Ojabo are all heading into the final year of their respective contracts.

Also considered: Mississippi WR Tre Harris, Kentucky DL Deone Walker, Maryland DL Jordan Phillips

Round 4 (No. 128 overall): Virginia Tech DL Aeneas Peebles

The 6-0 1/2, 282-pound Peebles impressed at the combine, where he ran a 4.94-second 40 and nearly reached 20.5 mph. He showed a fun set of pass rush moves last season for the Hokies, including a spin move, as he finished with three sacks and 37 pressures in 12 games. Along with posting an elite pass rush win rate (17.8%), Peebles held up well as an undersized run defender in the “A” gaps (between the center and guards) and “B” gaps (between the guards and tackles). The Ravens’ future up front is uncertain beyond Nnamdi Madubuike, and this is a good draft to find good value in the defensive line class.

Also considered: LSU G Miles Frazier, Illinois WR Pat Bryant, Oklahoma S Billy Bowman Jr.

Round 4 (No. 136 overall): LSU G Miles Frazier

The 6-6, 317-pound Frazier might not make it to Day 3 after he showed his explosiveness at the combine, posting a 31-inch vertical jump and 9-foot broad jump, both of which ranked among the best marks for linemen. Frazier started 39 games over three years for the Tigers, mostly splitting his time between left guard and right guard, with a couple of appearances at right tackle. He didn’t allow a sack in 2024 and has good power as a puller in the run game. Frazier told reporters in Indianapolis that, as a blocker, he’s looking to “decapitate somebody,” a mentality the Ravens seemed to lack last year.

Also considered: Illinois WR Pat Bryant, Oklahoma S Billy Bowman Jr., Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard

Round 5 (No. 176 overall): Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard

Too early for a potential backup quarterback? Not really. Josh Johnson turns 39 in May, Devin Leary had a disappointing preseason as a rookie, and the free-agent market for QB2 options is never cheap. The 6-4, 216-pound Leonard was not an especially accurate passer for the Fighting Irish last year — he completed just 50% of his passes at least 10 yards downfield — but he’s athletic enough to make plays on designed runs and scrambles. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken values that kind of dynamism.

Also considered: Florida DL Cam Jackson, Maryland WR Kaden Prather, Oregon OL Ajani Cornelius

Round 5 (No. 184 overall): Florida DL Cam Jackson

Travis Jones is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and Michael Pierce might be nearing the end of his career. The Ravens’ defensive line will need some more beef sooner than later. The 6-6 Jackson ran an impressive 5.17-second 40 at 328 pounds, a notable drop from the Senior Bowl (339 pounds) and from his in-season weight (reportedly over 350 pounds). He might not offer much as a pass rusher, but he could develop into a solid run-stuffing nose tackle.

Also considered: Maryland WR Kaden Prather, Oregon OL Ajani Cornelius, Florida WR Chimere Dike

Round 6 (No. 204 overall): Florida WR Chimere Dike

The 6-1, 196-pound Dike was one of the combine’s pleasant surprises, running a 4.34-second 40, the second fastest among wide receivers, and buzzing through the gauntlet drill . A transfer from Wisconsin, Dike had 42 catches for 783 yards and two touchdowns in his lone season at Florida. With his size and speed, he should be able to contribute on special teams — always a consideration for the Ravens this late in the draft — and could perhaps develop into an contributor on offense as he hones his route running. The Ravens don’t have any sure things out wide beyond Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.

Also considered: Alabama S Malachi Moore, Maryland S Dante Trader Jr., Iowa TE Luke Lachey

Round 6 (No. 210 overall): Alabama S Malachi Moore

The Ravens are expected to keep Ar’Darius Washington, a pending restricted free agent, in Baltimore this offseason, but they should be on the lookout for draft help, even in the early rounds. All-Pro Kyle Hamilton, an effective deep safety, is most dangerous when he’s deployed closer to the line of scrimmage. The 5-11, 196-pound Moore battled minor injuries throughout his Crimson Tide career but was a two-time team captain. He played over 180 snaps in the slot, in the box and as a deep safety last season and allowed just 13 catches on 30 targets for 132 yards.

Also considered: Maryland S Dante Trader Jr., Georgia ILB Smael Mondon Jr., Miami K Andres Borregales

Round 6 (No. 213 overall): Miami K Andres Borregales

As the Ravens await the results of the NFL’s investigation into kicker Justin Tucker, their draft strategy at the position seems to be a matter of when, not if. Borregales made at least 81% of his field goals in each of his four years with the Hurricanes, including a career-best 18-for-19 showing last season, with two makes from at least 50 yards.

Also considered: Georgia ILB Smael Mondon Jr., Syracuse EDGE Fadil Diggs, Florida State K Ryan Fitzgerald

Round 7 (No. 245 overall): Ohio State S Jordan Hancock

The 6-0, 195-pound Hancock was a solid slot defender for the Buckeyes, but any defensive back taken this late in the draft will have to contribute on special teams, too. Hancock earned dozens of snaps on Ohio State’s kickoff coverage, punt return and field goal block teams over his career, which should help his case if he lands in Baltimore. The Ravens finished last season ranked 23rd in special teams efficiency, according to FTN , one of their worst marks under Harbaugh.

Also considered: LSU WR Kyren Lacy, South Carolina RB Raheim Sanders, South Carolina DL Tonka Hemingway