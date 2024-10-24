Like many NFL general managers, Eric DeCosta is always in the market for roster help. For the past two weeks, though, as AFC challengers swung deals for big-name wide receivers, the Ravens general manager could take some comfort in a winning streak.

Two days after the Ravens beat the Washington Commanders, the New York Jets traded for Davante Adams, while the Buffalo Bills acquired Amari Cooper. On Wednesday, two days after the Ravens topped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their fifth straight win, the Kansas City Chiefs got DeAndre Hopkins.

The Ravens don’t have a perfect team, but few GMs have a more talented roster. As DeCosta mulls his options ahead of the NFL’s Nov. 5 trade deadline, here are five positions he could address, along with potential trade targets.

Brian Asamoah II #2 of the Minnesota Vikings sacks Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns. Asamoah has primarily contributed on special teams. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

5. Backup inside linebacker

Starters Roquan Smith and Trenton Simpson have enjoyed relatively injury-free seasons, but the depth behind them has taken some hits. Malik Harrison has missed the past two games with a groin injury. A concussion sidelined Chris Board for a stretch in the preseason. And Josh Ross was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday. Special teams coordinator Chris Horton could use some more help from the position.

Minnesota Vikings’ Brian Asamoah II: Asamoah, a third-round draft pick in 2022, has played just 49 defensive snaps over the past two seasons for the Vikings. He’s contributed primarily on special teams, finishing seventh on the team in snaps there last year and ranking fifth this year. There’s not an obvious path to defensive snaps in Baltimore, either, but coach John Harbaugh values athletic linebackers like Asamoah on his special teams units.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joshua Dobbs started a combined 12 games last season for the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings. (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

4. Backup quarterback

Lamar Jackson is the early favorite for NFL Most Valuable Player honors. That shouldn’t keep the Ravens from poking around the backup-quarterback market. While Josh Johnson quieted some critics with a solid preseason, and rookie Devin Leary is developing on the practice squad, neither has the mobility to help lift the team’s dominant running game.

San Francisco 49ers’ Joshua Dobbs: Dobbs is QB3 in San Francisco, behind starter Brock Purdy and backup Brandon Allen, but he has recent starting experience. The “Passtronaut” started a combined 12 games last season for the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings, completing 62.8% of his passes for 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while rushing for six touchdowns and 5.5 yards per carry. He’s on a one-year deal with a $1.8 million base salary.

For Mike Williams, the vibes with Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers have not been great. But Williams has the size to win contested catches and block. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

3. Wide receiver

Don’t look now, but the Ravens have one of the NFL’s most efficient wide receiver duos. Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers have graded out as the Nos. 6 and 12 wideouts, respectively, on ESPN’s “Receiver Scores” this season. During the Ravens’ five-game winning streak, both have also ranked among the top 15 qualifying wide receivers in yards per route run, according to Pro Football Focus, an encouraging indicator of their efficiency.

Still, with Flowers’ smaller frame and Bateman’s medical history, the specter of injury risk hangs over the position. Nelson Agholor is a solid No. 3, and Tylan Wallace has been a useful complementary piece, but rookie Devontez Walker has come along slowly. Jackson hasn’t had to attempt many tight-window throws this year, but the group lacks an imposing “X” receiver.

New York Jets’ Mike Williams: Williams has just 11 catches for 160 yards in seven games. The vibes with Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers have not been great. The 30-year-old’s injury history is a red flag. But Williams has the size (6-foot-4, 218 pounds) to win contested catches and hold his own as a blocker. Even more appealing, his base salary for the 2024 season is only $1.3 million.

New York Giants’ Darius Slayton: Slayton has finished with 700 to 800 receiving yards in four of his first five seasons in New York, and he’s on pace for 758 yards in Year 6, too. The 6-1 Slayton lines up primarily as an outside receiver and has 15 catches of at least 20 air yards since 2022, according to TruMedia, including three this season, tied with rookie Malik Nabers for the team lead. He’s in the final year of his contract, with a $2.5 million base salary.

Los Angeles Rams’ Demarcus Robinson: The ex-Raven has 13 catches for 198 yards and a touchdown this season, grading out as a top-30 wide receiver on ESPN’s Receiver Scores. He’s primarily lined up as an outside receiver but can also play inside. Robinson, who turned 30 last month, is on a one-year deal with a $2.5 million base salary.

Marshon Lattimore’s allowed just 68 yards when targeted in coverage this season, according to Pro Football Focus. (Derick E. Hingle/Getty Images)

2. Defensive back

The Ravens have too much talent to rank last in the NFL in passing yards per game allowed, and perhaps their fortunes will turn in the season’s second half. Marlon Humphrey looks like a star again. Rookie Nate Wiggins continues to improve. Brandon Stephens has been victimized by some improbable catches. The healthy return of Arthur Maulet and Jalyn Armour-Davis should help the cornerback room, too.

At safety, Kyle Hamilton is still one of the NFL’s best chess pieces. Harbaugh remains optimistic that Marcus Williams will settle into a groove. Ar’Darius Washington is unlucky not to have a couple of interceptions. And Eddie Jackson’s comfort in the scheme should grow, too.

The Ravens are running out of time to look for outside help, though.

New Orleans Saints’ Marshon Lattimore: Injuries have limited Lattimore to just 23 games over the past three seasons, but when healthy, he’s one of the NFL’s most talented cornerbacks. Lattimore’s allowed just 68 yards when targeted in coverage this season, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s currently under contract through 2026, but he has a base salary of just $1.2 million this year, and it’s unclear how committed New Orleans would be to keeping him during its rebuild.

Arizona Cardinals’ Budda Baker: The Ravens would have to pay a lot to get Baker. He’s earned Pro Bowl honors at safety in five straight seasons and has a $14.2 million base salary in 2024, the last year of his deal. Baker last picked off a pass in 2022, but he’d give the defense another versatile playmaker. He’s played 57 snaps in the slot, 170 snaps in the box and 212 snaps as a free safety this season, according to PFF.

Jacksonville Jaguars’ Andre Cisco: Don’t be surprised if Cisco, playing in the last year of his rookie deal, finds a new home. He made headlines two weeks ago when he said he saw “a lot of quit” in the Jaguars’ defense during their blowout loss to the Chicago Bears in London. Cisco has playmaking potential as a center-field safety, recording seven interceptions over the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Jadeveon Clowney thrived under Ravens pass rush coach Chuck Smith last season. (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

1. Pass rusher

Some of the peripheral numbers for the Ravens’ pass rushers aren’t bad. Outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and Kyle Van Noy rank Nos. 11 and 12, respectively, among edge rushers in ESPN’s pass rush win rate. Nnamdi Madubuike and Travis Jones are in the upper third of PFF’s win rate for interior linemen. Veterans like Yannick Ngakoue and young players like Tavius Robinson and David Ojabo have flashed at times.

But quarterback pressures haven’t come easily for the Ravens’ front. When rushing with four or fewer pass rushers this season, they rank just 26th in pressure rate, according to TruMedia. Last year, they were seventh.

Carolina Panthers’ Jadeveon Clowney: The ex-Ravens edge rusher has just one sack this year and has missed the past two games with a shoulder injury, but Clowney’s still plenty capable. According to ESPN, his 22.2% pass rush win rate would rank 10th among edge rushers if he had enough pass rush snaps to qualify. Clowney thrived under Ravens pass rush coach Chuck Smith last season, tying a career high with 9.5 sacks and impressing as a run defender. Clowney signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Panthers last offseason, but his base salary for this year is just $1.2 million.

New England Patriots’ Joshua Uche: Uche played at Michigan with Ojabo and has trained with him in the offseason. His size (6-foot-1, 240 pounds) makes him a liability against the run, but his burst and bend can translate to quick wins off the edge. Uche had 11.5 sacks in 2022 and has two sacks and 13 total pressures this season. He’s on a one-year, $3 million deal.

Cleveland Browns’ Za’Darius Smith: Cleveland badly needs draft capital for its looming rebuild, but would Browns general manager Andrew Berry really trade Smith to a division rival? The former Ravens edge rusher has four sacks in seven games and a higher win rate than Oweh, according to PFF. Smith, 32, has a base salary of just $1.2 million in 2024 and $1.5 million in 2025, but he’d also be due roster and option bonuses next year.

Las Vegas Raiders’ Adam Butler: It’s hard to imagine the Raiders trading away star defensive end Maxx Crosby. It’s just as hard to imagine DeCosta parting with the draft capital he’d need to land a player of Crosby’s caliber. But Butler could at least help the Ravens’ interior pass rush. He finished with five sacks last season and is perhaps unlucky to have none this year; he ranks 12th among defensive tackles in win rate, according to ESPN. The Ravens have a deep line with elite run stuffers, but Butler could help the Ravens keep Madubuike and Jones fresh on pass rush downs. The 30-year-old is on a one-year deal with a $1.1 million base salary.