The Ravens’ working conditions have continued to improve over the past year, with an NFL Players Association survey of players finding “no significant weaknesses.”

The Ravens received the 13th-best grade among the NFL’s 32 franchises, according to the players’ union’s report cards, which were released Wednesday. They were 15th in 2024 and 17th in 2023.

Survey data was gathered from late August to mid-November last season. A total of 1,695 players completed the online survey, according to the NFLPA. Information on the Ravens’ participation or on the league’s overall response rate was not available.

The Ravens' grades in 11 categories ranged from as high as A (ownership) to as low as C-plus (treatment of families).

“It seems the team provides a very solid workplace environment for their players,” the NFLPA wrote. “Players appreciate the strong leadership from the owner, general manager, and head coach. Some improvements that players recommend include larger, more functional lockers, upgraded hot and cold tubs, and better communication with their families throughout the season.”

Steve Bisciotti ranked ninth among the NFL’s 32 owners, down from fourth last year, with players largely saying he was committed to building a competitive team.

John Harbaugh received a B grade but ranked 28th out of 32 among head coaches, down from 20th in 2024. Just 75% of players said they felt he was “efficient with their time,” which also ranked 28th.

The Ravens' biggest improvement came in team travel, where they improved from 21st overall and a C-minus grade to 11th and an A-minus grade. Players praised their “comfortable amount of personal space” on flights, and older players said Harbaugh allows them to stay at home before games in Baltimore rather than staying at the team hotel.

The Ravens ranked 17th in treatment of families. According to the NFLPA, players expressed a desire for “better, more direct communication between the team and their families.”

Team president Sashi Brown said last year that feedback from players “is something that we always welcome.”

“We’re in constant communication with the players,” Brown said in March. “Last year, we made a number of changes and we’ll continue to do that as we move forward. ... Steve is very clear. We want to have the best football operation in the NFL and one of the best in the world. We believe we do.”

Here’s how the Ravens have fared over the past two years in the survey: