The Ravens’ working conditions improved in several key areas over the past year, an NFL Players Association survey of players found, but concerns remain.

A year after finishing with the 17th-best overall grade among the NFL’s 32 franchises, the Ravens ranked 15th overall, according to the players’ union’s report cards, which were released Wednesday. Survey data was gathered from late August to mid-November last season. A total of 1,706 players completed the survey, according to the NFLPA, a nearly 77% response rate. Information on the Ravens’ participation was not available.

Of the 11 categories that Ravens players were surveyed on, none had a better turnaround since last year’s inaugural survey than the team’s strength coaches. Before last offseason, the Ravens’ strength coaches, then overseen by Steve Saunders, received an F-minus grade and were rated the worst in the NFL.

This past year, under the new leadership of Scott Elliott, the Ravens’ strength coaches improved to 23rd leaguewide and earned a B grade. “Coming out of last year, the biggest positive change for the players was the hiring of a new head strength coach, who received solid marks this season,” the NFLPA wrote in its overview of the survey.

The Ravens received only one A grade, for owner Steve Bisciotti, who players believe “is very willing to make the necessary changes and investments in their facility,” according to the NFLPA.

Two of their worst marks were in team travel (C-minus, 21st overall) and food/cafeteria (C-plus, 17th overall). The NFLPA noted that the “biggest issue raised” centers around quality of care in the training room (C-plus, 21st overall). “Players feel that they don’t have enough access to one-on-one treatment time to prepare and recover,” the union said. “There is a consistent request for more physical therapists, more modalities and better-quality equipment.”

Ravens outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who signed with the team in late September, said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he didn’t understand the team’s low travel grade. “One of the best in the league as far as travel . Plane is elite. that was the only head scratcher . Some were like that could be higher but could understand some of the grades.”

Here’s how the Ravens have fared over the past two years in the survey. Two categories are new in this year’s survey, and the union broke out the food/cafeteria and nutritionist/dietician categories after previously combining them under food service/nutrition.