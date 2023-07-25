All-Pro long snapper Nick Moore will reportedly miss the Ravens’ 2023 season after tearing his Achilles tendon ahead of training camp.

Moore, who signed a two-year extension in March worth $2.5 million, earned second-team All-Pro honors from the Associated Press last year. He hasn’t missed a game since taking over for Morgan Cox following the 2020 season.

“He’s really good,” coach John Harbaugh said in January of Moore. “Nick is one of the best snappers in the National Football League, for sure. Probably the other one is Morgan Cox. Remember him? So, yes, we’re proud of that; we’re proud of Nick. He’s done a great job.”

The Ravens reportedly will sign Tyler Ott, 31, who worked out for the team Monday, as Moore’s replacement. A Pro Bowl selection in 2020 for the Seattle Seahawks, Ott missed all of last year after undergoing shoulder surgery in September. He’s appeared in 85 games since 2015.