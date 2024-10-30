Michael Pierce, who has been a staple of the Ravens defensive front for seven seasons since he made the team as an undrafted rookie, has been placed on injured reserve following a calf injury against the Cleveland Browns.

Pierce signed a two-year extension with the Ravens at the end of last season and returned as one of the regulars in the defensive line rotation. While his snaps have dropped with Travis Jones’ rise, Pierce is still a solid performer.

The defensive line has been stout against the run all season. They’ve only allowed one opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to rush for more than 100 yards (125). They’re allowing an average of 70 rushing yards per game.

This season, Pierce has had 15 tackles, three quarterback hits and one sack.

Pierce was injured in the second quarter of the 29-24 loss to the Browns. After trainers checked him out on the field, Pierce limped to the sideline. Following the game, Pierce was in a boot and slowly limped to the buses with the help of a cane.

By going on injured reserve, Pierce will miss at least four games.

Pierce is one of many injured players along the defensive front. Brent Urban went out earlier in the Browns game with a concussion. Jones played in the game, but he had been in a walking boot the week before and was clearly limited. He appeared to be limping in between plays. Broderick Washington missed Week 7′s game against the Buccaneers with a knee injury before returning for the Browns game.

By moving Pierce to injured reserve, the Ravens cleared roster space for recently acquired wide receiver Diontae Johnson. The Ravens also signed defensive tackle Josh Tupou to the practice squad Monday.