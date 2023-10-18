Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh returned to practice Wednesday, taking a significant step forward in his recovery from a Week 2 ankle injury.
Oweh, one of the Ravens’ defensive standouts in their season-opening win over the Houston Texans, was knocked out of the team’s Sept. 17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals early in the third quarter. He left the locker room in a walking boot and hadn’t practiced since.
Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Oweh was “looking close” to returning. The Ravens’ pass rush has impressed in his absence, and enters Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions tied for the NFL lead in sacks.
Three Ravens were missing at practice Wednesday: defensive lineman Brent Urban (neck), cornerback Kevon Seymour (ankle) and safety Marcus Williams (hamstring), all of whom left Sunday’s win over the Tennessee Titans. Harbaugh said Monday that Williams, who’s also playing through a pectoral injury, would be “really iffy for this week.”
Inside linebacker Malik Harrison, who left the game in London after entering the league’s concussion protocol, was back practicing.
