Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr., DL Michael Pierce missing at practice

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and defensive lineman Michael Pierce were missing at practice Wednesday, while right tackle Morgan Moses returned to action.

Beckham, who’s coming off one of his strongest performances of the season (five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown), did not appear to be dealing with an injury after Sunday’s win over the Seattle Seahawks. He missed practice last Wednesday with a shoulder injury before returning as a full participant Thursday and Friday. While the Ravens’ injury report listed his knee as an injury, it designated his absence as “non-injury related.”

Pierce played a season-low 28 defensive snaps Sunday but was in the game until early in the fourth quarter. He missed Wednesday’s practice because of illness. It was the first he’s missed all season.

Injury Report for Week 10: pic.twitter.com/FM7LphSecH — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 8, 2023

Moses, who was sidelined in practice last week and Sunday by a shoulder injury suffered in the Ravens’ Week 8 win over the Arizona Cardinals, was back at practice but appeared limited. However, the Ravens listed him as a full participant.

Patrick Mekari had a strong game against the Seahawks in Moses’ place.

The Ravens did not list safety Marcus Williams on their injury report, although he was limited all last week with his hamstring injury and did not play against Seattle.

Sparsely attended Browns’ practice

The Browns’ injury list tripled the Ravens’ report, flipping the script from their Week 4 battle. Then, the Browns had two questionable players heading into the game while the Ravens had five players out, four players questionable and one labeled doubtful.

The Browns had three previously injured players — safety Grant Delpit (shoulder), offensive lineman Nick Harris (toe) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) — participate in a full practice.

The Ravens did not have to face Watson the first time they played Cleveland, although they prepared for him. When he was declared out before the game, they took advantage of backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s inexperience. They won’t have that same advantage this week.

“Well, Deshaun [Watson] is a playmaker,” coach John Harbaugh said. “That’s the thing, he’s going to do it on time with the rhythm passing and the quick game. He can do it with play action — the boots and the play action stuff off of their zone-run game — and then he can do it as far as extending the play.”

Two players, defensive ends Ogbo Okoronkwo (groin) and Alex Wright (knee), were limited participants.

Nine players sat out, although three were designated as non-injury related. Wide receiver Amari Cooper, who previously had an ankle injury, guard Joel Bitonio and defensive end Myles Garrett all took a rest day Wednesday.