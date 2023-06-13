Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a “full-go in terms of health,” coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday, and his workload will ramp up at this week’s mandatory minicamp. Fellow wideout Rashod Bateman, meanwhile, could miss the team’s three days of practice as he recovers from a cortisone shot.

Beckham, who signed a one-year, $15 million contract in April after missing all of the 2022 season while rehabilitating from a torn ACL, missed the Ravens’ voluntary “football school” workouts and organized team activities this offseason. But Harbaugh said Beckham “feels like he’s going to be the healthiest he’s been in a few years.”

“He’s worked really hard to get himself back to this point, where he’s excited to go,” Harbaugh added. “And I’m sure he’s a little anxious and anticipating getting back on the field for the first time. So we’re not going to go crazy out here, but I think it’s a good first step for him.”

Harbaugh said Bateman had a cortisone shot “for healing purposes” that would sideline him for a “couple of days.” Bateman missed five games as a rookie with a groin injury and missed 11 games last year after undergoing season-ending Lisfranc (foot) surgery. Until he missed the Ravens’ third open OTA practice last Tuesday, though, his recovery seemed ahead of schedule.

“We just decided to let him keep rehabbing and make sure he’s ready to go for training camp,” Harbaugh said.

On defense, the Ravens will continue to be without cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams, who missed three open OTA practices with an undisclosed injury. Harbaugh said Williams has indicated that he expects to be ready for the start of training camp in late July.

Jalyn Armour-Davis, a fellow second-year corner, will be limited to individual work at minicamp, Harbaugh said. Armour-Davis, who had a season-ending hip injury as a rookie, was limited through OTAs.