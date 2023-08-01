The Ravens conducted practice Tuesday for their sixth day of training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. Here’s what you need to know.

Attendance

Did not participate: Running back J.K. Dobbins (physically-unable-to-perform list), fullback Patrick Ricard (hip, PUP list), Rashod Bateman (soreness, PUP list), outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (soreness, non-football-injury list), cornerback Geno Smith (ankle).

Left early: Pass rusher David Ojabo left practice with an unknown injury after a drill against the offensive line. He later returned to the practice field alongside a team trainer. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said after practice that Ojabo will be OK.

Notes: Tuesday’s practice — the second of six consecutive this week — was just the second fully padded of training camp, giving players the opportunity to play at full speed and make bigger impact plays with contact. Quarterbacks can’t take hits and players are going to avoid making massive ones that injure teammates, but the physicality is ramped up.

Harbaugh added after practice that Smith’s ankle injury, which occurred at the end of Monday’s session, is a short-term concern.

Offense

Unofficially, quarterback Lamar Jackson finished the day 17-of-24 passing with nine touchdowns in 11-on-11 and seven-on-seven drills. He was accurate and quick getting the ball out this afternoon.

Ravens receivers were cooking in the red zone during 7-on-7 drills, led by Odell Beckham Jr. He had two touchdown catches from Jackson in the period, including a leaping jump-ball grab over cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. For his second touchdown, he caught Ya-Sin on an inside-out release. Rookie Zay Flowers added a touchdown with a grab on the left side of the end zone over Arthur Maulet. Nelson Agholor (1) and Devin Duvernay (2) grabbed some scores, too.

Beckham had two frustrating plays following his red zone touchdowns. He got stripped on one reception and then dropped a great pass down field from Jackson after beating Ya-Sin on a go route. It easily would’ve been his best play of camp. He did push-ups off to the side once the period was over.

Keaton Mitchell was the best running back of the day. While the Ravens run defense was stout once again by clogging up holes in the middle, Mitchell was able to break free for a few solid runs in 11-on-11s.

Kicker Justin Tucker finished the day 9-of-11 on field goal attempts. One of his misses included a kick from about 50 yards out at the end of practice. Jordan Stout also ran a fake field goal at half speed but had his pass intercepted by defensive tackle Broderick Washington.

Defense

Linebacker Tavius Washington and defensive tackle Travis Jones came firing past the line of scrimmage in a red-zone drill and nearly sacked Jackson before he threw one of his touchdowns to Duvernay.

On one red zone play, linebacker Trenton Simpson had a great pressure off the left side, getting a sack and forcing an incompletion from backup quarterback Tyler Huntley.

The Ravens’ run defense was really sharp once again. Minus a few solid runs from Mitchell in 11-on-11, it was virtually impossible for any of the other backs to gain anything beside a few short yards to the outside.

Linebacker Malik Harrison and cornerback Ar-Darius Washington tag-teamed on a rush and forced Huntley to throw a pass deep and away.

Humphrey had a great bat down of a Jackson pass intended for Beckham on the sideline.

Linebacker Del-Shawn Phillips had the lone interception of the day, stepping in front of a pass intended for tight end Travis Vokolek and picking off Josh Johnson in a seven-on-seven red zone drill.

One-on-one highlights

Offensive and defensive players once again faced off for one-on-one drills in camp.

Play of the day candidate: Flowers caught cornerback Corey Mayfield Jr. flat-footed on a nasty corner-post route. Flowers sprinted about 10 yards before dropping a quick fake inside, which stumbled Mayfield Jr. to the ground before he ran down field and caught the pass in stride. Flowers won all three of his matchups in one-on-one today.

Agholor had two nice routes when matched up against Marlon Humphrey. On one play, Agholor ran 10 yards before faking an inside move and running outside and catching a pass after stumbling on the ground. He got behind Humphrey on a deep route, but the ball was underthrown and Humphrey was able to bat the ball down as it came just over his shoulder.

Matched up against Ronnie Stanley, Ojabo tried to “run the arc” against the Ravens’ star left tackle. But Stanley matched Ojabo’s footwork and forced his speed rush wider than he wanted.

Later in the period, Ojabo spun by right tackle Morgan Moses, a signature move of his at Michigan.

Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh nearly turned the corner against Stanley in their matchup, but he appeared to lose his footing as he pressed the edge.

Robinson swam by right tackle Daniel Faalele, who tried to surprise the rookie with a jump set, but lost quickly.

Rookie guard Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu held his ground against defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, the team’s best interior rusher in camp.

Center Tyler Linderbaum kept Jones in front of him, but it wasn’t easy. The smaller Linderbaum had to re-anchor a couple of times to hold off the hulking Jones.