Of all the concepts in Monken’s playbook — both run and pass — none were more important than the inside-zone read. Like any read-option play, the quarterback can hand the ball off to a running back or keep it himself, depending on how the unblocked edged defender reacts. On inside-zone plays, blockers moving in the running back’s direction try to displace defensive linemen in their designed area with double teams, whenever possible, before taking on second-level defenders like linebackers and safeties.