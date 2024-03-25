The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Last offseason, Lamar Jackson had something of a wish list as he negotiated a possible return to Baltimore. The Ravens quarterback asked whether free-agent wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. or DeAndre Hopkins were viable targets. In April, the Ravens got Beckham. Less than a month later, they got Jackson back, too.

This offseason, Jackson is brainstorming another list of potential additions. Coach John Harbaugh on Monday called it a good list, if somewhat limited in scope.

“He’s more interested in the wide receivers and tight ends,” Harbaugh joked at the NFL’s owners’ meeting. “He hasn’t weighed in on any offensive linemen.”

But rebuilding up front is once again the focus of the team’s offseason. Before Jackson asked team officials for more playmakers earlier in his career, his priority was a sound offensive line. The Ravens listened then. They have little choice but to indulge that wisdom now.

With the departure of three starters from last year’s well-regarded starting five — left guard John Simpson and right guard Kevin Zeitler signed with the New York Jets and Detroit Lions, respectively, while right tackle Morgan Moses was traded to the Jets — the Ravens have a combined 2,881 offensive snaps and 46 starts to replace entering next season.

Harbaugh’s expectation for the Ravens’ line, he said Monday, is for it to “be better than last year.” But “that’s always the goal, to improve.” That doesn’t mean it will be easy. In Tyler Linderbaum, the Ravens have a Pro Bowl center. In Ronnie Stanley, they have a former All-Pro left tackle who, though diminished in recent years by a string of lower-body injuries, is “regaining his form with his health and strength,” Harbaugh said.

After that, though …

“We’ve got to find who the next guys are going to be,” Harbaugh said. “We have the guys in-house. We have free agents that we signed, obviously. … And then we’ve got the draft. I’m confident that we’ll have a very good offensive line.”

The Ravens’ line did not end last season especially dominant. But they were not especially healthy, either. Zeitler (knee) and Stanley (knee) were banged up. Moses was playing through a torn pectoral muscle. Injuries perhaps caught up to them in the AFC championship game, where the Ravens struggled to protect Jackson (four sacks) and carve out running lanes (six running back carries for 23 yards) against the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Those were warts on an otherwise impressive body of work. The Ravens finished the regular season with Pro Football Focus’ fifth-rated offensive line and ranked ninth and fifth, respectively, in ESPN’s pass block and run block win rates.

Jackson’s presence, which handcuffs pass rushers and creates lanes for running backs, should be a boon for the Ravens’ reconstituted front. But the team has so far lost more than it’s gained. Its only offseason addition is Josh Jones, a former third-round pick who started just three games last season for the Houston Texans’ middling line. He could line up at tackle or guard in Baltimore.

“He’s kind of like John Simpson a little bit, if you think about it,” Harbaugh said. “Very similar-type guy. John came to us and had a great year, signed a big contract. He didn’t have a lot of options going into last year. I don’t remember you guys being so confident that John was going to play that well, but he was determined to get better and he did. I feel like Josh is in that same place, and he’s a talented guy.”

With the Ravens’ salary cap space limited — Harbaugh acknowledged that the reliable Moses was dealt partly for financial relief — the team’s insurance policy seems heavily reliant on its in-house options.

Ben Cleveland, a third-round pick in 2021 who’s fared well in relief of Zeitler over the past two seasons, is the presumed favorite to start at right guard. Daniel Faalele, a third-round pick in 2022 who’s never played more than 186 offensive snaps in a season, will get a long look as Moses’ replacement at right tackle. Andrew Vorhees, a potential Day 2 pick who fell to the seventh round in last year’s draft after tearing his ACL at the NFL scouting combine, is expected to be healthy when offseason activities start and should compete with Sala Aumavae-Laulu for a role inside. And the versatile Patrick Mekari is back for perhaps his final year in Baltimore.

The biggest clue for the Ravens’ intentions with their line should come in next month’s draft. They have five top-130 picks and are expected to take at least one lineman by the end of Day 2. Their pick could clarify not only where they feel they’re weakest — guard or tackle? — but also what kind of skill set they prioritize in coordinator Todd Monken’s system — someone with Faalele’s power or Linderbaum’s mobility?

“The bottom line is that, when you watch tape of a lineman, is he blocking?” Harbaugh said. “You’ve got to be able to block people. I realize that’s over-simplistic because you get into skill sets and foot speed and range and movement ability versus anchor and all those different kinds of things and lay it out. But to me, can they control the block and finish the block? …

“Daniel, you say he was more of a gap-scheme guy because of his size. … And that’s what we want Daniel to do, because that’s what he was kind of born to do. But he can make a reach block, too. He’s got great feet and he can sustain a block. So the ability is to sustain a block either way. To me, we’re trying to prioritize zone or gap [run-blocking schemes], four-man drive blocks. There’s really no more important way. And then where they kind of excel a little bit more, you kind of game-plan and call plays a little more [to that strength].”

As the Ravens look for more offensive line help, they’ll also lean on help for the line itself. Fullback Patrick Ricard, an asset in the Ravens’ play-action and running schemes, will return for the final year of his deal. Charlie Kolar, primarily a slot target in college who lined up mostly as an in-line tight end last season, is up to about 270 pounds and is “really determined to be a good blocker, so that would be the step you’d like to see him take,” Harbaugh said.

With running back Derrick Henry joining wide receivers Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman and tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely in Baltimore, Jackson and the Ravens shouldn’t lack for skill position talent. But the offensive line, general manager Eric DeCosta said earlier this month, is “always going to be the priority.”

“In 2008, when we hired John, one of the first things he said to me was, ‘We need a big, strong, physical, athletic offensive line,’ and that’s never really changed,” DeCosta said. “So that will be the mission in the coming weeks, to build that out. I think we’re on our way. We have a good plan. We’re fortunate that this draft class is pretty good from that standpoint. I don’t want to call it historically strong, but it looks like a very strong crop of offensive linemen. I say this every year, but as a wise man once said, ‘We don’t play games until September.’ We’ll be ready.”