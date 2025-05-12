In late March, coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens had a “really good” roster. After the NFL draft, it looks even better.

With the addition of two potential defensive playmakers and intriguing depth pieces, along with veteran help for the offensive line, the Ravens should enter mandatory minicamp next month boasting one of the NFL’s most well-rounded teams.

Despite limited salary cap space, general manager Eric DeCosta hasn’t had to overhaul any of the Ravens’ position rooms this offseason. Most of the units that powered last year’s AFC North champions project to be as good as they were in 2024, or even better.

Here’s a look at how the Ravens have fared, position by position, since last season ended.

New backup quarterback Cooper Rush has a 9-5 record as a starter. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Stock up

Quarterback: In Lamar Jackson, the Ravens have one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player who’s still finding ways to improve. Cooper Rush isn’t a high-end backup, but he should be an upgrade over the 38-year-old Josh Johnson. Rush, 31, has starting experience and a 9-5 career record. Third-stringer Devin Leary might be a long shot to make the 53-man roster, but Ravens officials are optimistic about the 2024 sixth-round pick’s development.

Running back: Derrick Henry and Justice Hill give the Ravens a dynamic one-two punch atop the depth chart. But the more interesting developments could come from the players behind them. Keaton Mitchell is 17 months removed from the knee injury that ended his rookie season and limited him throughout 2025; he hinted on X that his top speed is back up to a blazing 22.4 mph. Rasheen Ali, a 2024 fifth-round pick who could contribute on special teams, missed part of training camp last year with a neck injury and should benefit from a fresh start in offseason workouts.

Wide receiver: The Ravens’ only notable offseason departure here is Nelson Agholor, who remains unsigned. DeAndre Hopkins, the team’s big free-agent addition, should offer more as an outside receiving option, even if, at age 32, he’s no longer in his physical prime. Pro Bowl pick Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman are ascendant talents, and Tylan Wallace showed last season that he can be a reliable target. Devontez Walker, a 2024 fourth-round pick, had a quiet rookie year but has potential as a field-stretching option. Rookie LaJohntay Wester could be a Day 3 steal in the slot.

Tight end/fullback: With Mark Andrews’ short-term future in Baltimore apparently secure, the Ravens will keep one of the NFL’s most well-rounded positional groups intact — for one more year, anyway. Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, Patrick Ricard and Andrews will all be playing for new deals in Baltimore, which could stimulate even more growth this offseason. Andrews can still play at a Pro Bowl level, though a crowded room will likely limit his production. Likely has improved as a receiver and blocker every year. Kolar’s development as an in-line blocker has been impressive. And Ricard should be even more comfortable in his second year as Henry’s lead escort.

Outside linebacker: The Ravens are returning their entire room and adding second-round pick Mike Green, who led the Football Bowl Subdivision in sacks last season. Besides Kyle Van Noy, who had a career-high 12.5 sacks in 2024 at age 33, this is a young, athletic group. Odafe Oweh, Tavius Robinson, David Ojabo, Adisa Isaac and Green are all 26 or younger. Another year with assistant coach Chuck Smith should help the Ravens’ pass rush, which finished second in the NFL in sacks last season but struggled to consistently create pressure.

Safety: The Ravens re-signed Ar’Darius Washington to a one-year deal after a breakout 2024, then drafted Malaki Starks in the first round. Starks’ arrival should free All-Pro Kyle Hamilton to play closer to the line of scrimmage, where he’s an effective pass rusher and run defender. Sanoussi Kane and Beau Brade were among the Ravens’ leaders in special teams snaps as rookies and should be even more comfortable there and on defense in 2025. Eddie Jackson and Marcus Williams, who started a combined 13 games last season before being benched in November, are still available in free agency.

Inside linebacker Roquan Smith was an All-Pro again in 2024, but he had difficulty in coverage. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Stock down

Defensive line: The Ravens return regular starters Nnamdi Madubuike and Travis Jones up front, along with rotational lineman Broderick Washington. But they haven’t replaced recently retired nose tackle Michael Pierce, who averaged 21 defensive snaps per game last season for one of the NFL’s best run defenses. Brent Urban, who had a quiet 2024 but has long been a solid reserve in Baltimore, is also unsigned. The Ravens are expected to address their defensive front this summer, but their depth, for now, is lacking.

Inside linebacker: Roquan Smith earned All-Pro honors again last season, but he was inconsistent in coverage. Trenton Simpson’s struggles in his first year as Patrick Queen’s replacement didn’t help, either. Simpson’s final start came in Week 13, and the Ravens’ defense fared better with Malik Harrison and Chris Board next to Smith. Harrison, a reliable edge-setter against the run and valuable special teams contributor, and Board, who was solid in coverage and the Ravens’ most used special teams player, both signed multiyear deals elsewhere this offseason. Simpson should take a step forward in Year 3, and offseason signing Jacob Hummel can help on special teams. But fourth-round pick Teddye Buchanan will likely need a year or two to develop into a viable starting option.

It is not unusual for rookie kickers like Tyler Loop to need time to adapt to the NFL. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

No change

Offensive tackle: Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, the Ravens’ most important re-signing this offseason, and right tackle Roger Rosengarten, their most surprising rookie last year, could be one of the NFL’s best duos. Still, the reserves behind them are a question mark. New signing Joe Noteboom should be a solid swing tackle, but lower-body injuries have limited his availability and effectiveness in recent seasons. And, if third-round pick Emery Jones Jr. moves to guard full time, fifth-round pick Carson Vinson could be pressed into action before he’s ready. With Stanley’s injury history, the Ravens must be prepared for anything.

Interior offensive line: Left guard Patrick Mekari left Baltimore this offseason to sign a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but part of that value is his versatility as a potential swing tackle. Among the 66 guards with at least 500 snaps last season, Mekari graded out only as Pro Football Focus’ No. 50 player.

Right guard Daniel Faalele finished No. 44 overall, but he should be more comfortable in his second year as a full-time starter. Even if veteran Ben Cleveland, seventh-round pick Garrett Dellinger and Jones can’t push Faalele or Andrew Vorhees for a starting job this summer, the Ravens should have a solid floor inside and perhaps a higher ceiling than they did last year. Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, one of the Ravens’ most consistent players, can also show he deserves a top-of-the-market deal after having his fifth-year option declined.

Cornerback: The Ravens lost Brandon Stephens, one of the NFL’s most targeted corners last season, and effectively replaced him with Chidobe Awuzie, who has played more than eight games in a season just once since 2022. Their starting options alongside Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins aren’t limited to just Awuzie, though. T.J. Tampa should be healthy after an injury-filled rookie season. Jalyn Armour-Davis has starter-level traits — and a long injury history. And sixth-round picks Robert Longerbeam and Bilhal Kone have intriguing potential. Even if Humphrey can maintain his Pro Bowl form and Wiggins can build on his impressive rookie year, the Ravens need to find another reliable starter.

Specialists: The Ravens released Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history and the subject of a league investigation, not long after drafting Tyler Loop, who has one of the most powerful legs in his class but finished just one of his four seasons at Arizona with a field goal percentage above 85.7. Tucker was coming off a dreadful 2024, and Loop might indeed be the future at the position in Baltimore. But rookie kickers rarely enjoy smooth transitions to the NFL. According to TruMedia, over the past decade, drafted kickers have combined to make just 81.6% of their field goals in their debut seasons. That mark would’ve ranked 27th among qualifying kickers last year.