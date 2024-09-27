Ravens starting left guard Andrew Vorhees’ availability for Sunday’s showdown with the Buffalo Bills will be a game-time decision, coach John Harbaugh said Friday. Vorhees missed practice this week because of an ankle injury and is considered doubtful for “Sunday Night Football.”

“I think it’s going to be right up till game time,” Harbaugh said after practice Friday. “That’s what I was told. We’ll see.”

Vorhees played every offensive snap in the Ravens’ Week 3 win over the Dallas Cowboys, but he was sidelined at all three of this week’s practices. He worked out with an athletic trainer on the field Friday during the portion of practice open to reporters.

Starting center Tyler Linderbaum (knee) and right tackle Patrick Mekari (neck), who missed practice Wednesday, practiced for the second straight day Friday and are expected to play Sunday. Linderbaum wore a knee brace Friday, when he was a full participant in practice, and was listed as questionable. Mekari was not on the injury report.

The Ravens have several options for replacing Vorhees, who’s played every offensive snap this season. They could move the versatile Mekari to left guard, where he’s played just 10 snaps over his career, and give rookie Roger Rosengarten his first career start at right tackle. They could also start guard Ben Cleveland, who last played extensively along the left side in 2021, or swing lineman Josh Jones, who played there sparingly last season.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, who left the Ravens’ win Sunday with a hamstring injury, also missed the week of practice and was ruled out against Buffalo.

The Bills ruled out starting linebacker Terrel Bernard (pectoral) and slot cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm) for Sunday’s game. Linebacker Matt Milano (biceps), an All-Pro selection in 2022, is on injured reserve, and reserve rookie offensive lineman Tylan Grable (groin) joined him this week.