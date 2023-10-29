Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh will play vs. Cardinals; RB Keaton Mitchell sidelined by injury

PHOENIX — Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh will play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
Oweh was considered questionable after he was limited in practice Thursday and missed practice Friday with an ankle injury, which had sidelined him earlier this season. Coach John Harbaugh indicated Friday that Oweh’s ailment was not serious and said: “We’ll see if he plays on Sunday.”
Rookie running back Keaton Mitchell, a full participant Friday despite suffering a hamstring injury in last Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions, is inactive and will not play. Undrafted rookie Owen Wright was promoted from the practice squad Saturday and will back up Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.
Safety Marcus Williams (hamstring) will miss his second straight game, while wide receiver Tylan Wallace (hamstring) is also inactive despite being activated off injured reserve Saturday.
Offensive linemen Sam Mustipher and Sala Aumavae-Laulu and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis are healthy scratches, while Josh Johnson is the emergency third quarterback.
