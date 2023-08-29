Ravens OLB Tyus Bowser to miss at least first 4 games of regular season on non-football-injury list

Published 8/29/2023 7:53 p.m. EDT, Updated 8/29/2023 9:03 p.m. EDT

Justin Fields, No. 1 of the Chicago Bears, is tackled by Tyus Bowser, No. 54 of the Baltimore Ravens, during the second quarter at Soldier Field on Nov. 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
The Ravens will officially be without one of their best outside linebackers to start the regular season.

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, who is recovering from an offseason knee injury, was not activated from the team’s non-football-injury list Tuesday, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the season.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday that he was hopeful Bowser would return by Week 3 but acknowledged that decision remained in the hands of the team’s medical staff. Two weeks ago, Harbaugh said Bowser was dealing with an agitated knee that has kept him out of training camp.

Bowser was spotted at practice Monday, where he wore a sleeve on his right leg as he worked out for about 20 minutes. He was not at practice opened to media Tuesday.

Bowser’s designation on the NFI list sidelines him for the start of the regular season for the second consecutive year. He missed the first few months of the 2022 season recovering from a torn Achilles injury he suffered at the end of the 2021 season.

Without Bowser, the Ravens’ outside linebacker corps will turn to Jadeveon Clowney, David Ojabo, Odafe Oweh and rookie Tavius Robinson to begin the year.

