After practice Thursday, coach John Harbaugh was asked to evaluate the Ravens’ performance in organized team activities.

One problem: They still had another day left.

“I’m not really counting anything yet until tomorrow,” Harbaugh joked.

Over the six practices open to reporters, though, certain narratives came to light. Ahead of next week’s mandatory minicamp, which runs from Tuesday to Thursday and marks the team’s last work together before training camp in late July, here are five takeaways from the Ravens’ three weeks of OTAs.

OTAs offered an incomplete preview of the offense

At the Ravens’ first open practice, offensive coordinator Todd Monken had Lamar Jackson at quarterback, Derrick Henry at running back, Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman at wide receiver, Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely at tight end, and almost every potential offensive line starter available. That was the best glimpse at what an all-systems-go 2024 offense could look like on the field. It was also the only glimpse.

Jackson missed the next week and a half of the voluntary OTAs, and when he returned Tuesday a handful of other offensive staples were missing. No big deal, really. Live contact is prohibited during the workouts, though seven-on-seven and full-team work is allowed. There’s also a refreshing familiarity with Monken’s offense, plus weeks of practices in the months ahead to iron out wrinkles before Week 1. And, besides running back Keaton Mitchell’s recovery from knee surgery, there are no major injury concerns to contend with.

Jackson, though, remains the axis of the offense. The team’s passing game wobbled somewhat in his absence over the past two weeks, with Josh Johnson more of a caretaker quarterback and rookies Devin Leary and Emory Jones unsurprisingly prone to mistakes. Jackson’s chemistry with returning veterans and fresh-faced rookies is always an interesting subplot of minicamp.

Devin Leary will be one of the summer’s most scrutinized Ravens

The sixth-round pick might not have to play as a rookie. As the team’s likely third-string quarterback this season, his practice repetitions will be relatively limited. But Leary is the Ravens’ presumptive QB2 of the future, and with that title comes an inordinate level of attention.

Leary arrived in Baltimore with a gifted arm but accuracy concerns; at Kentucky last season, he led the Southeastern Conference in turnover-worthy plays, according to Pro Football Focus. Through three weeks of OTAs, Leary’s arm talent is undeniable. So is his turnover habit. In the practices open to reporters, he led the team’s quarterbacks in interceptions. Some came off tipped passes. Others came on tight-window misfires. Each offers a lesson on what works in the NFL and what doesn’t.

“Hopefully, our defense is creating some tough situations for a quarterback,” Harbaugh said Thursday. “I hope our defense puts the quarterbacks in the toughest situations they’ll see all year. That would be the goal. So you’ll want to see some of that out there and just see the guys grow through it and get better.”

Don’t expect clarity on the offensive line situation

At last year’s minicamp, rookie Sala Aumavae-Laulu took first-team reps at left guard all week, stoking hopes that the Ravens might’ve found an instant-impact starter for their one hole up front. Then the preseason arrived. The sixth-round pick struggled mightily. With John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler entrenched as the team’s starting guards, Aumavae-Laulu didn’t play at all as a rookie.

Now that the Ravens’ line has three jobs up for grabs, Aumavae-Laulu’s summertime rise and fall stands as a warning against premature predictions. Not that there’s much in practice to go off. Ravens coaches have not tipped their hand about the front-runners to replace Simpson and Zeitler inside or Morgan Moses at right tackle. Contenders have bounced between first- and second-string units, and even flip-flopped between spots on the outside and inside.

What the Ravens lack in certainty, though, they make up for in numbers. Ben Cleveland, Andrew Vorhees, Josh Jones and Aumavae-Laulu are in the mix for the starting guard spots. Daniel Faalele and rookie Roger Rosengarten headline the right tackle battle. Patrick Mekari is a plug-and-play option almost anywhere along the line.

“I’ve seen a lot of big guys that can move and work hard, pick things up quickly,” Harbaugh said Thursday. “The nice thing is, nobody’s going out there that you say, ‘I don’t think he’s going to be able to do it.’ So far, every single guy looks like he could be the starter. Now we get into pads. We get into preseason games, let the guys compete against one another and see who wins the jobs. But all of them are still in contention at this point, which is very good.”

The rookie class doesn’t have a standout — yet

Cornerbacks Ka’dar Hollman (left) and Nate Wiggins participate in an OTA drill Thursday in Owings Mills. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

At this point in their NFL acclimation, six weeks since the draft, rookies are still drinking through a fire hose. They’re learning playbooks, meeting teammates and coaches, getting back into football shape, doing whatever they can to keep their head above water. For some, the overload can be paralyzing.

In Baltimore, the Ravens’ rookies are still finding their way. First- and second-round picks Nate Wiggins and Rosengarten, respectively, have been solid at positions where it can be tough to stand out, though many of their reps have come against projected backups. Third-round pick Adisa Isaac has been sidelined by a hamstring injury, and seventh-round pick Nick Samac is working his way back from a leg injury.

Wide receiver Devontez Walker has offset some drops with downfield completions, including a pair against fellow fourth-round pick T.J. Tampa. Fifth-round pick Rasheen Ali has been a popular check-down target out of the backfield. Seventh-round pick Sanoussi Kane has been a pleasant surprise, grabbing a pair of interceptions.

With nine draft picks, plus notable undrafted rookies such as wide receiver Dayton Wade and safeties Beau Brade and Jordan Toles, at least a few first-year players are bound to flash for the Ravens this summer. But it could take time. It usually does.

Bounce-back years could be underway

As ascendant young players such as outside linebacker Odafe Oweh and inside linebacker Trenton Simpson have stepped into front-line roles this offseason, a handful of under-the-radar pieces have taken a big step back in the right direction, too.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis has performed well at OTAs, including making an interception. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

At cornerback, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion “Pepe” Williams have been sticky in coverage, with each grabbing an interception in practice. Injuries have undercut the 2022 fourth-round picks over their careers; Armour-Davis’ rookie season ended with a hip injury, and he dealt with a concussion last year. Williams, meanwhile, played in just one game last season, when he underwent separate ankle surgeries. Snaps at cornerback could be hard to find in 2024, but both have contributed on special teams.

Along the defensive line, Broderick Washington has been one of the Ravens’ most impressive returners. Washington, who signed a three-year, $17.5 million contract extension in August, hit a low a few months later when he was a healthy scratch in a Week 11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Overall, he finished with 31 fewer tackles and played 72 fewer defensive snaps in 2023 than he had in 2022. But Washington’s impressive strength has translated better into pass rush success in OTAs, and he should remain a reliable run defender.

On offense, all eyes are on left tackle Ronnie Stanley and wide receiver Rashod Bateman. Stanley, who struggled last year with his surgically repaired ankle, has been a fixture at OTAs, where Harbaugh said he’s “working super hard” and has looked good. Bateman, bedeviled by injuries himself, has overlapped with Jackson for just one practice over the past three weeks, delaying the chemistry lessons they sorely needed last season. But Wiggins called the former first-round pick the Ravens’ toughest wide receiver to cover in practice.