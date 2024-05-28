The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Ravens inside linebacker Trenton Simpson played significant defensive snaps in just one game as a rookie last season. Tight end Isaiah Likely has seen enough to know that it was the start of something real.

In just 26 defensive snaps of the team’s Week 18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Simpson had seven tackles (two for loss), a sack and a quarterback hit. With Pro Bowl picks Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen rarely leaving the field last season, Simpson had entered the Ravens’ regular-season finale with just 20 defensive snaps. He would go on to play only three more in the playoffs. But Simpson’s performance offered a preview of life after Queen, who this offseason signed a three-year, $41 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“He’s definitely showing that he’s ready for the opportunity,” Likely said after Tuesday’s practice, which kicked off the second week of the Ravens’ voluntary organized team activities. “He’s showing that he’s taking this offseason well, like a pro. He’s definitely showing that what you guys saw on tape against Pittsburgh wasn’t a fluke. He’s fast, he’s physical, he’s listening, and he’s really just soaking everything up like a sponge. I mean, whatever Roquan tells him to do during a play … he’s taking that and running with it, and he’s not scared to do anything in the defense.”

Simpson stood out Tuesday, and not just because of the No. 23 jersey he wore next to Smith’s No. 0. He returned for his second year in Baltimore with more muscle mass, yet hasn’t lost much, if any, of the burst that made him such an intriguing prospect. A third-round pick in 2023, Simpson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds at 6 foot 2 and 235 pounds.

On Tuesday, he broke up a pass over the middle to Likely, who was running a crossing pattern. (“He definitely beat me on a rep today,” Likely said with a grin. “I know you all saw it.”) Later, he closed fast and aggressively on a short pass over the middle to wide receiver Zay Flowers, jarring the ball loose as Flowers turned upfield while trying to secure the catch.

Likely said Simpson, who played primarily on special teams last season, is “not really being as patient as he was last year. He’s playing with his athleticism and his intuition.” And with Smith, one of the NFL’s best linebackers, playing next to him, the Ravens have an on-field coach who can help prepare Simpson for his first starting role.

“The things I loved about Trenton when he first got here — and we kind of knew talking to the people at Clemson and people close to him through the draft process — is that this dude is a hard worker,” defensive coordinator Zach Orr, who served as the team’s inside linebackers coach last year, said last week.

“He’s competitive, and he’s going to do whatever he needs to do to continue to get better every single day. He did that. Even last year, when he knew the situation he was in — probably wasn’t going to play a lot, which he didn’t — he came in every day and prepared like a starter. So when you look at the situation where he’s in a role now where he has a chance to compete for the starting job, he’s working even harder, which is crazy because he was already going 100%. So, I’ve been really impressed with him.”

Attendance report

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who attended Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at North Carolina’s Charlotte Motor Speedway, missed his second straight open practice. Also missing on offense were running back Keaton Mitchell (knee), wide receiver-returner Deonte Harty and wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

On defense, the Ravens practiced without defensive linemen Michael Pierce and Rayshad Nichols; linebackers Malik Harrison, Kyle Van Noy, Adisa Isaac (hamstring) and Yvandy Rigby, an undrafted rookie; cornerbacks Arthur Maulet and Trayvon Mullen; and safeties Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton and Beau Brade, the undrafted rookie from Maryland.

Outside linebacker David Ojabo, who’s coming back from a torn ACL, had limited participation. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey worked with an athletic trainer after participating in positional drills.

